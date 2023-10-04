Dollar Bull Is Back: Euro And Pound Likely To Fall Further

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adam Vincze as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

matejmo

Structural dollar Strength

In the past decade, the U.S. dollar (USDOLLAR) appreciated against all of the G7 currencies, except the Swiss Franc. The trade weighted dollar index (DXY) rose 31.5%, while all other currency indices lost value between 16-48%, except the Swiss Franc index which could gain 4.19% partly due to the S.N.B. using its large dollar reserves to support the currency.

TRADINGVIEW

Systemic dollar Shortage

The main reason for the structural dollar strength in the post-GFC regime is a systemic worldwide dollar shortage since the Great Financial Crisis. First, establish the fact that the U.S. dollar is the world reserve currency, which is used for facilitation and intermediation of global trade and financial transactions. No wonder that 85% of the FX Transactions are U.S. dollar, as per the Bank of International Settlements (BIS).

The Federal Reserve's Z.1. statistics consists of federal funds, deposits, all loans & leases and debt securities for U.S. and foreign accounts, which is possibly the most complete statistic of on-balance sheet global dollar money and credit. (Z.1. is still far from complete, however M2 only consists of deposits, federal funds, currency). One can observe that in the post-GFC regime the growth rate of total dollar money & credit is less than half of what it was during 1951-2007. By 2022, the total dollar money & credit supply was $90.6 trillion less than it would have been if the pre-GFC growth rate had persisted. In other words, the on balance sheet money & credit supply is growing substantially below trend in the post-GFC regime, which is the main source of the systemic dollar shortage.

FRED

The fact that the Z.1. statistics include federal funds points out how little significance the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has on overall dollar money & credit supply. Even though the FED's balance sheet expanded greatly after GFC, total dollar supply is still growing way below its long-term trend. Undoubtedly, the FED has become a more significant factor in overall dollar supply, however its net liquidity is still just 5.9% of total dollar credit & money, and that is without considering enormous off balance sheet obligations. Indirectly, fed funds can have a more significant effect on dollar supply, as the main dollar providers are subject to reserve requirements which could affect the extension of credit.

TRADINGVIEW

When considering dollar supply, the Bank of International Settlements points out the enormous off balance sheet funding market, via OTC FX Derivatives. Based on CLS data, in 2023 August, 67% of FX transactions were FX Swaps, 9% were FX Forwards, and only 24% were spot transactions. The data implies that FX Swaps are the primary source of FX transactions, and hence the contract includes physical delivery of currencies, they are used as a funding mechanism worldwide. As 80% of FX Swaps outstanding has the U.S. dollar on one side, the global conditions in the OTC FX derivatives markets are crucial to determine FX exchange rates. One can observe, similarly to the on-balance sheet dollar money & credit, the growth rate of the off-balance sheet FX Derivatives are much slower in the post-GFC regime than previously. The growth rate of the OTC market was 13% YoY from 1998-2007, while in the post-GFC regime, it is only 5%. By 2022, the total OTC FX Derivatives supply is $323 trillion less than it would have been if the pre-GFC growth rate still persisted.

BIS OTC DERIVATIVES STATISTICS

Overall, the most complete measurement of worldwide dollar supply is to add the on-balance sheet money & credit (Z.1.) and the OTC FX Derivatives. In total, by 2022 the global dollar supply was $413.6 trillion below its pre-GFC trend, which is probably the main driver of why the U.S. dollar exchange value is structurally rising against all of the major currencies. The reason for this lies in the balance sheet constrained global dealers due to the stricter banking regulations (BASEL III & IV, DODD-FRANK) and internal risk aversion.

The second largest wholesale market by size is the repo & securities lending market (after FX Derivatives), therefore, when there is a contraction of total lending & borrowing of the primary dealers, the wholesale availability of dollars are declining, which could affect FX Swap rollover ability as well. Consequently, the dollar index is typically rising in such periods.

FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK

Current dollar Conditions

Perhaps due to China's reopening hope, maybe due to positivity of inflation peaking or resilient labor markets, there has been a reflationary period in primary dealers repo and securities lending activity since 2022 Q4. In the first part of 2022 wholesale financing collapsed from $5 trillion to $3 trillion then it rebounded from 22Q4 to $5.2 trillion by 23Q2, just to collapse again to $4 trillion by end of August. The decline in primary dealers' secured financing activity is likely putting an upward pressure on the U.S. dollar exchange value.

FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK

This is consistent with the U.S. commercial bank credit data nominally contracting since the March banking crisis indicating that the broader banking system is pulling back from financing. If the U.S. imposes the announced banking capital requirement raise, it would likely reduce banks' financing ability further.

TRADINGVIEW

The combined balance sheet of the EU, UK, CH and US commercial banks has started to contract again since 2023 July after the reflationary period of 22Q4-23Q2, in U.S. dollar terms. Whether it is the cause or causation of dollar strength, the strong dollar implies the global banking system's balance sheet worth less in dollar terms, therefore, has less ability to intermediate in U.S. dollars in the global marketplace.

TRADINGVIEW

Finally, the major global central banks are reducing their balance sheets, overall levels have been falling by $5 trillion since beginning of 2022. It is potentially shrinking the global banking system's reserves, which may reduce the banking system's ability to extend credit due to reserve requirements as well as shrinking the overall money supply.

TRADINGVIEW

Another important factor is the Chinese real estate and debt crisis situation. As per the ex-JPM managing director in the Nikkei Asia report, the largest Tokyo banks were a major financing source of China through their Hong Kong connections. Tokyo banks most likely used their yen deposit and repo funding to swap it into dollars via FX swaps, then channeled the dollars to Hong Kong who then redistributed them to Chinese commercial banks. As per the Bank of International Settlements, European and U.S. banks were net U.S. dollar providers to Tokyo, which capital probably also got intermediated to Hong Kong and indirectly financed China's industrialization and economic growth. As foreign direct investment growth is decelerating, there appears to be a shortage of dollar financing to China through Hong Kong and indirectly Tokyo.

TRADINGVIEW

Chinese real estate developer giants like Country Garden Co. and others have outstanding dollar bonds where principal is due and are either being extended or defaulted. Notably, the Chinese authorities and state-owned commercial banks are making significant interventions to defend the Yuan 7.3 area against the U.S. dollar with more or less success. This may be the main reason why the USD:CNY and USD:JPY correlate so closely with each other and inversely to the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index.

TRADINGVIEW

The recent sharp rise in oil prices indicates higher global dollar demand, as most oil trade is still being denominated in U.S. dollar. Higher oil expenditures mean higher dollar obligations, and the non-US oil importers must source those U.S. dollars from the global marketplace. Notably, there appears to be a postponed effect in the dollar reaction to oil market prices, this might be due to oil trade prices are often fixed for a certain period via the futures market. This means real economy prices paid for oil perhaps lag behind the market price action.

TRADINGVIEW

Overall, the current global conditions indicate that the reflationary period might be over, and as the global financial system continues to engage less in financing, less U.S. dollar is being intermediated. In Chinese and Japanese markets, there appears to be a shortage of dollars. The recent sharp rise in oil prices indicates higher dollar demand globally. All this points to a continuation of the dollar strength we experienced from 2021 to 2022Q3.

The euro and its predecessors were in a structural uptrend at least for 50 years until the uptrend was broken in 2022. It was retested from below in 2023, however, the euro was rejected from those levels. In the 1960-70s, the birth of the global wholesale dollar financing system, and therefore, the expansion of the global financial system from 1971-2007 can be interpreted as the availability of dollars is increasing. Therefore, the dollar exchange value was structurally falling against the euro. However since the Great Financial Crisis, the growth rate of the dollar supply slowed substantially, creating enormous deficits compared to the previous growth trend. This below-trend growth resulted in the euro breaking down its long-term uptrend in 2022. And while previous euro down cycles lasted between 5-7 years, the current downtrend has been already lasting for 15 years.

TRADINGVIEW

Long-term nominal and real government bond yield differentials (German - US) also suggest that the long-term inflation and growth expectations reversed cause since the GFC or really since the European sovereign debt crisis.

TRADINGVIEW

TRADINGVIEW

As long-term bond yield differentials suggest, the gap in cyclical growth of the US and the Eurozone economies remarkably widened after the 2011 European sovereign debt crisis. While the U.S. surpassed its pre-Covid growth level in 2021, the Eurozone only surpassed it in 2022 indicating a much slower post-Covid recovery. Yet again, so far in 2023 the Eurozone cyclical growth is contracting by 0.61% annualized (-0.36% in July) while the U.S. is expanding by 1.32% annualized (0.77%). All of this indicates that the long-term economical potential is in favor of the U.S. China reopening was supposed to lift the Eurozone in early 2023, however, it hasn't materialized. China's escalating real estate and debt problem suggests it's not going to support the Eurozone's economy anytime soon, as well as Europe's energy supply availability is going to get tested again this winter.

REAL CYCLICAL GROWTH (TRADINGVIEW)

REAL CYCLICAL GROWTH (TRADINGVIEW)

The euro retested and sold off from its broken multi-decade uptrend from below in 2023 July, as well as from the top of its post-GFC downtrend, all suggesting a top in the euro appreciation. The differential between the German and the US 2-year yields also reached and rejected the top of its post-GFC downtrend, suggesting future monetary policy differentials reached the top in this cycle and set to fall further as the economic strength gap keeps widening between the U.S. and the Eurozone. No wonder the commercial agent's positioning is as bearish as it gets on the Euro against the dollar based on the (COT) report. Previous positioning levels similar to current one marked cyclical tops in the EUR:USD, such as in 2021 or 2018.

TRADINGVIEW

If the reflationary cycle is over, and the dollar strength is back, the euro medium-longer term might be heading to its 2001 lows of 0.825 - 0.95. If there would be a reflationary period until it falls to those levels is uncertain at the current time.

The British Pound appears to be in a structural decline since the 1970s, however, there was a reflationary period between 1985 and 2007. Since the GFC, the pound has been in a secular structural decline against the dollar, similar to the euro. At the height of the 2022 September UK pension crisis and the budget crisis, the pound tested the 1985 lows, the period when George Soros famously "broke the Bank of England". The reflationary period from 22Q3-23Q2 drove the pound and the euro sharply higher against the dollar, pushing it to the top of its post-GFC downtrend. The level was heavily rejected and the pound sold off, just like the euro did. This might suggest this reflationary rise reached its limits.

TRADINGVIEW

Both long-term real yield and short-term real yield differences appear to be in a structural decline, partly because of the U.K. economy's weaker growth capability (Brexit and other structural issues). Both long and short-term real yield differentials indicate a structurally weaker pound against the dollar.

TRADINGVIEW

TRADINGVIEW

Cyclical economic growth is in line with yield differentials. The U.K. economic slump lasted until 2012 after the GFC, and the recovery was modest, only reaching pre-crisis levels in 2014 and being only 4.74% higher as of 2023. After the pandemic slump, the economy reached its pre-pandemic level again in 2021 but contracted 3.43% since. The UK economy looks somewhat depressionary especially since 2019. The U.S. economic slump bottomed out 3 years earlier in 2009 and could grow by 20% from pre-GFC levels. The U.S. economy also grew over 7% from pre-pandemic levels. In conclusion, the UK experienced a large slump since 2021 July, while the U.S. is still growing long and short term. The UK has excess reliance on fossil fuels and could be badly hit in case of another natural gas price squeeze this winter.

All of these are all indicate structural dollar strength against the pound.

CYCLICAL GROWTH (TRADINGVIEW) CYCLICAL GROWTH (TRADINGVIEW)

In addition, around 80% of UK mortgages are 5-year fixed term, and 40% of them are maturing in the coming 18 months, while U.S. households are being shielded for 30 years at low rates. Notably, UK mortgage rates skyrocketed, and the refinancing of these maturing mortgages will probably put large pressure on UK households.

TRADINGVIEW

All of these economical factors are indicating structural dollar strength against the pound.

In the futures and options market, commercial agents positioning is the most bearish since 2007. Prior highly bearish positioning indicated the GBP:USD tops in 2014, 2018 and 2021.

TRADINGVIEW

If the reflationary cycle is over, and the dollar strength is back, the pound medium-longer term might be retesting its 1985 & 2022 lows of 1.04, and perhaps even breaking it. If there would be a reflationary period until it falls to or break those levels is uncertain at the current time.

Conclusion

Last year's excessive dollar shortage appears to have been renewed since July, whereas the root cause of the phenomena is the global dealer network's risk aversion and balance sheet constraint. It can be due to the perceived risks of Chinese contingent or a potentially renewed energy crisis or maybe something else. As a result, dollar providers have been deleveraging and consequently the dollar exchange value has been going up recently, and it appears to be set to continue further. It seems as if there would be a structural dollar and financing shortfall since the GFC, paired with structurally slower growth in the rest of the western world compared to the United States, and as a consequence yield differentials. We can observe this partly in the slower growth rate of total credit and off-balance sheet derivatives. The conditions are indicating that the U.S. dollar's 15-year rise might be set to continue further in the upcoming period, potentially even setting a new cycle high. The largest upside (amongst G7) looks to be against the euro and the pound, as the reflationary period from 2022 Q4-2023 Q3 that drove up those currencies' value might be over due to the Chinese debt crisis and potentially renewed energy shock. This observation and analysis are consistent with the commercial agents' net positioning on EUR:USD and GBP:USD in the (COT) report.

