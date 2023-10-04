Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Resources: The Return Of Natural Gas

Oct. 04, 2023 4:09 AM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)2 Comments
Long Player
Summary

  • The time to purchase natural gas stocks is when they are left for "dead".
  • The activity levels in the Haynesville swing basin indicate a decline in production, which supports Antero Resources' decision to sell hedges.
  • Antero Resources' sales strategy focuses on selling natural gas to the stronger world market, which can result in sales prices above the benchmark price.
  • Overall natural gas rig count is declining as well.
  • The stock has no recovery potential priced into the current price along with a lot of negative sentiment. The common should have an asymmetrical positive return.
The time to invest in a commodity like natural gas is when the market is leaving the whole sector for "dead". At that point, prices are usually so good that the downside risk is minimal while the upside potential is considerable.

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 4:37 AM
Long AR average $5.29 it is holding my portfolio up and in the green :) thank goodness
Today, 4:48 AM
@ARNOLDMUSCAT I think we will be hitting a bear market. This could certainly hurt but I don't think it will do permanent damage as the economy appears to be doing well.
