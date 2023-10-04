JHVEPhoto

Thesis

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), a well-established company in the financial management, compliance, and marketing space, presents a mixed bag of opportunities and challenges for investors. The firm is notably strong in its Small Business & Self-Employed segment, showcasing a marked increase from 49% of total revenues in 2021 to 56% in 2023. Coupled with its transition to becoming a global AI-driven platform, Intuit is positioning itself for long-term growth. The company has shown consistent growth in revenues, net income, and has a strong balance sheet. However, there are some cautionary notes, including a declining Consumer segment and a fluctuating Credit Karma segment. The valuation suggests that the stock is fairly priced with some upside potential. Therefore, for conservative investors, the recommendation would be to hold the stock at the current market price.

Overview

Intuit, a company dedicated to empowering consumers and small businesses, serves 100 million customers and posted a revenue of $14.4 billion in the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023. Specializing in financial management, compliance, and marketing products, Intuit offers a variety of services including TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp. These platforms aim to simplify financial management, customer acquisition, and tax filing.

Intuit is particularly geared toward helping budding entrepreneurs with financial management, customer acquisition, employee payments, and capital access. On the technology front, Intuit is embracing artificial intelligence to further its mission and improve customer experience. Established in California in 1984 and later reincorporated in Delaware, the company initially went public in March 1993.

The company operates through four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax, each serving specific customer needs from business solutions to personal finance and tax preparation.

Intuit 10-K

The Small Business & Self-Employed category has seen rapid growth, moving from 49% in 2021 to 56% of the company's revenues in 2023, which clearly shows this segment is growing in importance. The Consumer segment has dipped from 37% in 2021 to 29% in 2023. One of the reasons for its decline could be due to increased competition or market saturation. The Credit Karma segment has a volatile growth, going from 9% in 2021 to 14% in 2022, and then declining to 11% in 2023. ProTax has seen steady growth, holding at about 4-5% of revenues.

Red Flag: Declining Consumer segment a matter of concern.

Looking ahead, if the Small Business & Self-Employed segment continues on this trajectory, we might see it taking up around 58-60% of the revenue pie next year. This segment is clearly the powerhouse here, adding seven percentage points to its revenue contribution in just two years.

Strategically, Intuit is focusing on becoming a global AI-driven platform with five "big bets" as core focus areas. These include the application of AI in three key areas: an open platform approach, deeper application of AI technology, and the integration of experts into their platform. This strategy aims to address core customer challenges like financial management, confidence, and financial decision-making.

Revenue Analysis

Author analysis

Net revenue has grown from $9,633 million in 2021 to $14,368 million in 2023, although the year-over-year growth rate slowed down from 32% between 2021 and 2022 to around 13% between 2022 and 2023. The investors have to keep an eye on this dip.

Similarly, operating income grew by 22%, from $2,571 million in 2021 to $3,141 million in 2023. Net income increased by 15% from $2,066 million in 2022 to $2,384 million in 2023. Regarding profitability, the net profit margin stands at 16.6% for 2023. The diluted net income per share rose by 16% from $7.28 to $8.42, while the Small Business & Self-Employed segment revenue impressed with a 24% growth.

Forecast: Based on these trends, I'd expect the 2024 revenues to potentially reach around $15,805 million if the growth rate slightly decreases to 10%. Both product and service revenues are driving the company's value, with particular emphasis on the "Service and other" category given its higher growth rate.

Red Flags: The Credit Karma segment revenue decreased by 9%, and there was a noticeable uptick in expenses, mainly attributed to staffing and share-based compensation.

Strong Balance Sheet

The financial health of the company appears quite robust at first glance. One of the encouraging signs is the increase in current assets. The Cash and Cash Equivalents grew by around 1.86% year-over-year, moving from $2,796 million to $2,848 million. Even more noteworthy is the leap in Investments, which shot up by about 67.8%, going from $485 million to $814 million. This uptick, particularly in Investments, could be an indicator of good financial health.

When it comes to liquidity, the current ratio for 2023 stands at roughly 1.47, calculated by dividing the total current assets of $5,557 million by the total current liabilities of $3,790 million. While this ratio is not exceptionally high, it indicates that the company should be capable of meeting its short-term obligations.

Red Flag: The drastic drop in long-term deferred income tax liabilities, which plummeted from $619 million to a mere $4 million is a red flag. Such a dramatic change could be due to accounting adjustments, but it might warrant further scrutiny.

Forecast: Looking ahead, if the company maintains a similar growth trajectory, we could expect the Cash and Cash Equivalents to rise by about 2%, potentially reaching around $2,905 million next year.

In terms of value drivers, Goodwill remains a significant asset, slightly increasing from $13,736 million in 2022 to $13,780 million in 2023. On the flip side, Investments, which showed a 67.8% increase year-over-year, stands out as the most critical financial metric to keep an eye on in the upcoming period. The company has also made strides in improving its solvency, as evidenced by the reduction in long-term debt from $6,415 million to $6,120 million. Additionally, it's worth noting that the short-term debt was entirely paid off, reducing from $499 million to zero.

Key Takeaways

To sum it all up, the company demonstrates good financial health, highlighted by solid liquidity and a positive uptrend in investments. It has successfully managed its debt, and despite a steep drop in deferred income tax liabilities—the general outlook appears favorable.

Free Cash Flow Analysis

Author analysis

Cash from operations for Intuit has shown solid growth rates of about 34.6% from 2020 to 2021, around 19.7% from 2021 to 2022, and 29.7% from 2022 to 2023. This uptick is a strong sign, indicating that the company is consistently generating more cash from its core business operations. On the investing side, capital expenditures are also climbing, especially from $157 million in 2022 to $210 million in 2023, indicating that the firm is reinvesting to improve its services.

In terms of the quality of earnings, both Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Net Operating Profit After Taxes (NOPAT) are growing year over year. Unlevered Free Cash Flow has grown from $2,097 million in 2021 to $2,422 million in 2022, and then to $2,588 million in 2023. It finally shoots up to $3,534 million in 2023. The parallel increase in NOPAT reaffirms that the earnings are of high quality and likely not a result of accounting gimmicks.

Cash Conversion Cycle

Author analysis

In 2023, The cost of Goods Sold is $2,980 million, and the total revenue generated is $14,368 million. At these numbers, the Gross Margin comes out to be an impressive 79.2%, showing that the company is doing a good job at converting sales into profits.

The high Gross Margin is driving the company's value. The company doesn't hold inventory, reflected by a Days Inventory Outstanding of 0.00, likely because it's a software-based business. The Days Sales Outstanding sits at 10.81, indicating that Intuit takes roughly 11 days to get paid after making a sale, which is pretty efficient. On the flip side, its Days Payables Outstanding is at 84.21, revealing that the company takes about 84 days to clear its bills. Lastly, the Cash Conversion Cycle is at -73.4, which is generally a favorable position, suggesting that the company quickly converts its products into cash.

Valuation Of Intuit

I value Intuit using the Dividend discount model, multi-stage approach.

Author analysis

First, I analyse the historical dividends the company has paid to shareholders from 2019 to 2023.

Net income has increased from $1,557 million in 2019 to $2,384 million in 2023, and it even jumped 15% last year alone. The company has started giving back more to the shareholders recently, as evidenced by the payout ratio going up to 37% from 32%. But here's the catch: they are keeping less money in the business, with the retention ratio dropping to 63%.

In terms of what to expect next year, with the net income and adjusted EBITDA both growing steadily, I'd say a 15% increase in both looks possible.

Management seems to be doing alright, especially since they're upping the cash dividends paid by an average of 16.6% over three years.

Author analysis

As a next step, I project the payout ratio for the next five years starting from 2024. First, I project the net income to common shareholders growing from $2,384 million in July 2023 to $4,644 million the following year, a near 95% growth. The reason is that the company does not have debt, and has robust client relationships that would generate cash flows.

The growth rate then steadies, fluctuating between 11.7% and 17.6% for the remaining years, and culminating in a net income of $7,848 million by July 2028.

The payout ratio starts at 37.3% in July 2023 and gradually increases to 92.5% by the terminal year. I assume that as the company moves to terminal year, there will be fewer growth opportunities to reinvest and thus the company will increase its payout ratio.

Now, let's look at the projected dividends. Starting at $889 million in July 2023, I forecast a massive growth to $2,229 million in 2024. After that, the growth rate ranges from 24.1% to 40.8% until it reaches $7,259 million in the terminal year.

Author analysis

The perpetuity growth rate, the rate at which dividends are expected to grow indefinitely ranges from 5.75% to 6.3%.The cost of capital ranges from 9.3% to 10.3%.

Then, I calculated the present value of discrete dividends and the present value of the terminal value (the perpetually growing dividends after 2028) for three scenarios: Low, Mid, and High. Summing these up gives me a total equity value ranging from about $123.7 billion to $185.3 billion. Dividing these by the number of outstanding shares (280.3 million), I get an implied stock price ranging from $441.25 to $661.24

Comparing these numbers to a current market price of $517.80, I have estimated potential upsides/downsides:

The Low scenario would represent a downside of 14.8%.

The Mid scenario would offer a small upside of 2.2%.

The High scenario could bring a significant upside of 27.7%.

As an investor, your decision to buy, hold, or sell could depend on your expectations and risk tolerance. For those bullish on the stock and optimistic about its growth prospects, the high scenario suggests there's room for considerable upside. However, a more conservative stance would align more closely with the mid to low scenarios, indicating a limited upside or a potential downside.

Investment Recommendation:

Given the potential for both upside and downside, a conservative investor may find the current market price to fairly reflect the company's value and future growth prospects. Therefore, my recommendation is to hold the stock at this time. This position aligns with a risk-averse approach, minimizing potential losses while still maintaining the option to capitalize on any future positive performance.