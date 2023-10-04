Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Billionaire Jamie Dimon Says 'Prepare For 7% Interest Rates' - What To Do?

Summary

  • Jamie Dimon thinks that interest rates could soar significantly higher to 7%.
  • We discuss the reasons why this could happen.
  • We also share why we think it will not happen.
  • We discuss how investors can position their portfolios to weather a 7% interest rate storm while still being able to profit from a falling interest rate environment.
House Financial Services Committee Holds Hearing On Keeping Megabanks Accountable

Alex Wroblewski

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon recently rattled markets (SPY) with a stark warning about the potential for interest rates to rise to 7%. Markets - particularly those sectors that are most interest rate sensitive such as

This article was written by

Samuel Smith
Samuel Smith
23.87K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, BAM, GLD, SLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

John R. Clark profile picture
John R. Clark
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (2.08K)
Economist John Kenneth Galbraith has been quoted as saying, "Never base policy on a forecast." This bears recalling just about any time.

Undoubtedly, interest rates WILL rise to 7% or higher in some of our lifetimes. But for now they won't. As a retireee on modest wealth and some steady income, I can say that it's great to be settled in a way that none of these ifs and whens matter very much. Higher rates mean a little more return on my money market deposits. Today, I could invest.some free cash as per Mr. Smith's proposal, or decide to use it for coming expenses, the more of present holdings to leave in place.

Here's this and free of charge: Younger investors SHOULD keep watch for and buy solid holdings, with a long-term view to SIFT --- Stay Invested For Trouble. Diversifying your assets is part of this, and another big part is to steel up for living on a fallen planet like this one. Interest rates may always be too low and in danger of rising, then the inverse & etc. etc., but apart from EVERYTHING life is pretty good.

This afternoon my wife and I will arrive home from a 32-day road trip along the Mississippi River, with 7 visits to relatives and friends on the way. This trip was saved up and paid for every dime as a result of SIFTing. Times like this in your golden years are worth all it took to earn them. Thanks for reading!
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 9:08 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.84K)
@John R. Clark thanks for sharing! I'm glad you had a great trip!
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 8:47 AM
Premium
Comments (1.81K)
And I can think of 20 talking heads saying, start buying long end Now, 10 YR rates will are peaking Now.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:49 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.84K)
@Maxlzzp I agree that interest rates are likely near their peak as we pointed out in the article.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (1.81K)
@Samuel Smith Moving a little more to IEF (~8YR) from ICSH.
G
GMakdo
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (178)
Long BAM, and picking up more as it drops. Thanks
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 8:20 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.84K)
@GMakdo hard to go wrong long-term
