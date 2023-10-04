JulPo

Overview

My recommendation for FLEETCOR (NYSE:FLT) is a hold rating. The anticipated decline in fuel prices, which has a direct impact on its revenue, influences my view. Such a trend could strain their earnings. However, a silver lining emerged in the recent quarterly results; FLT's strong international market performance and the global adoption of electric vehicles have cushioned this downward pressure. While management anticipates a rise in FY23 revenue, this projected growth is below the rate of the previous year. When reflecting on FLT's past performance and the guidance from the company, it shows a reversion to its average historical revenue growth rate. It's worth noting that FLT's profit margins outpace those of its industry peers, suggesting room for an expansion in its forward valuation multiple. But my projected decline in FY24 revenue neutralizes this potential expansion, leading to no upside potential. Given these factors, I recommend a hold rating.

Business

FLEETCOR Technologies is a leading player in commercial payment solutions. They offer products and services that assist businesses in controlling and simplifying payments, with a focus on fuel, tolls, lodging, and general payables. Key offerings include fuel cards, electronic toll solutions, lodging payment services, and other specialized payment services. The company operates worldwide, uses technology to enhance its services, has grown through both organic means and acquisitions, and caters to a diverse range of clients. FLEETCOR's revenue comes from transaction fees, program management fees, and other charges. Innovation and technology-driven solutions remain central to their business approach.

Recent results & updates

The company's fleet segment has experienced some organic growth, primarily due to its performance in international markets. This growth has offset the decline in fuel prices. In second quarter, even though fuel was priced at an average of $3.65, it was $0.34 lower than forecasted. As a result, fleet revenues rose by only 6%. As of October, U.S. gasoline futures hovered around $2.4 per gallon, marking a nearly 10% drop since mid-September. This decrease aligns with the standard seasonal pattern during this period, characterized by fewer refueling due to factors like the back-to-school season and less ideal weather. I foresee this dip in fuel prices potentially impacting fleet revenue adversely.

However, on the international front, countries like Mexico and Australia experienced a notable 20% growth from the previous year. Moreover, revenue from the electric vehicle segment jumped by 45% year-over-year, with the number of EV business accounts in the U.K. growing threefold. With increasing consumer demand and the greater availability of electric models, the number of electric cars in the UK is growing at a rapid rate. As of the end of August 2023, there are now around 850,000 fully electric cars on UK roads and a further 530,000 plug-in hybrids. Based on the strength of the international market more than offsetting fuel price weakness, the management guidance shows optimism and strength, projecting revenue to be between $980 million and $1 billion for the third quarter. This guidance represents a year-over-year growth of 13% for the quarter.

For the fiscal year 2023, the management projects revenue ranging from $3.836 billion to $3.860 billion, marking 13% growth year-over-year. This growth rate surpasses the historical average of 9% observed from 2018 to 2022. The growth in 2022 was significantly boosted by the rise in oil prices, which was a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, as of October, there's been a notable decline in oil prices. Therefore, looking ahead, I don't foresee another supply induced rally in oil prices. Consequently, I expect the company's revenue growth to gravitate back towards its past average.

Moving on, management has provided updates that they've secured all required governmental clearances to finalize the sale in Russia. They are optimistic about concluding the deal once the final procedural steps are completed. In line with prior statements, FLT plans to utilize the sale proceeds to buy back shares, mitigating potential stock dilution. Should the deal be finalized, FLT is expected to see a reduction of $45M–$55M in 2023's projected revenue and a drop of $0.25–$0.35 in adjusted EPS. These figures mirror management's initial estimates when they first projected the deal's closure for June 30, 2023. I've included this business in my FY23 projection as it still forms part of the management's outlook for the year. Considering the inferred revenue loss of $45–55 million for FY23 if the deal concludes in August, this represents approximately 4-5% of the company’s third-quarter forecasted revenue of $1 billion. Going forward, I project the sale in Russia to reduce the company's revenue by ~ 4%. The sales of the Russian business are definitely going to create top-line revenue pressure if the sales go through.

Valuation and risk

According to my model, FLT is valued at $256 in FY24, representing a 0% upside. This valuation is derived from my assumed growth rate of 11% for FY24. My assumption centers on the prevailing weak fuel price environment, which I expect to decrease in the latter part of the year. Nevertheless, strong sales in FLT's international sectors and the momentum of EV adoption balance this weakness. Reflecting on these dynamics, the management anticipates 13% year-over-year growth for FY23, which is subdued compared to the 21% recorded in 2022. With the management's outlook and my conservative stance on fuel prices in mind, I foresee the company's revenue growth moving closer to its historical mean. Additionally, if the proposed sale of FLT's Russian operations goes through, it could lead to a ~4% reduction in revenue. It's essential to note, however, that my calculations currently encompass the Russian segment, as its sale is yet to be finalized and the management has integrated it into their forecast. This inclusion is purposefully highlighted to emphasize the potential impact if the sale is completed.

Author's valuation model

Peers overview:

Global Payments - PE:10.08, Net Margin:16.23% Fiserv - PE:13.66, Net Margin:14.77% Block, Inc - PE: 20.77, Net Margin: -2.33% Peers Median – PE: 13.54, Net Margin:16.23%

FLT now trades at 13.54x forward P/E, which is in line with peers. However, in terms of margin, FLT is higher at 28% vs. peers' median of 16.23%. Therefore, I believe its current multiple will expand to 16x in FY24 given its robust margin vs. peers, which the market has yet to reflect. With 0% upside, I recommend a hold rating, as I believe FLT is currently trading at its fair value based on FY24 revenue projections. In addition, if the headwinds mentioned worsened and caused FLT to miss expectations, its valuation might not expand. In this situation, its share price will decline.

Risk

One potential upside risk to my hold rating for FLT lies in the strength of its international market and fuel market outlook. Should these markets expand more rapidly and offset weak fuel prices more than anticipated, they might witness a significant boost in both revenues and profitability. In addition, if fuel prices were to inflect due to unexpected macroeconomic factors, it would boost FLT’s revenue.

Additionally, with the global shift towards sustainable energy and electric vehicles, FLT stands to benefit greatly. A swifter than predicted increase in EV adoption, paired with broader infrastructure development, presents a substantial opportunity for the company. In this scenario, its revenue growth could exceed current estimates.

Summary

FLEETCOR's fleet division continues to experience notable organic growth, largely due to its strong international markets, offsetting the impacts of declining fuel prices. Remarkably, amidst this weak fuel price landscape, regions like Mexico and Australia have reported significant growth. Additionally, there's been a considerable uptick in the electric vehicle segment, especially in the UK, where the demand for electric cars has surged. While management remains optimistic, projecting revenue growth that exceeds their historical average, the backdrop of global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on oil prices, is subsiding. Furthermore, the potential sale of their Russian business could bring about a notable reduction in projected revenue for 2023. Given the poor outlook on fuel prices and the potential impact of Russian business sales, I recommend a hold rating. However, it is worth mentioning that its strong international market sales and global EV adoption provide some relief from these pressures and headwinds.