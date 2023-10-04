grandriver

Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ:CVLG) is a provider of high-service truckload transportation and logistics services. They were founded in the mid-80s and went public in 1994. Below is the long term share price performance:

Below is their revenue breakdown:

They have a fleet of approximately 2,500 tractors, and TTM revenue is 1.14 billion.

Below are the return metrics versus peers:

Company Revenue 10-Year CAGR Median 10-Year ROE Median 10-Year ROIC EPS 10-Year CAGR FCF/Share 10-Year CAGR CVLG 6.1% 13.3% 6.5% 32.8% n/a WERN 4.9% 14% 12% 10.3% n/a MRTN 7.1% 10.2% 10.2% 15.2% n/a KNX 23% 12.2% 10.6% 15.6% n/a FWRD 12.9% 14.6% 13.4% 14.9% 16% LSTR 10.4% 31.6% 24.6% 15.6% 14.2% Click to enlarge

Capital Allocation

They only began paying a dividend last year, and while repurchases have ticked up over the past three years, there has been no long term reduction in share count. The table below shows where capital was allocated:

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 EBIT 20 40 68 32 28 59 16 5 63 80 FCF -95 -90 -96 -10 -28 50 -74 -31 38 59 Acquisitions 106 39 Debt Repayment 82 153 936 1,140 1,405 1,697 1,790 1,637 717 78 Repurchases 5 17 10 85 SBC 1 1 1 1 5 1 2 9 7 Click to enlarge

They've used acquisitions to integrate into the supply chain in order to reduce fundamental volatility. As you can see, they've paid down a lot of debt over the years.

Q2 and Q3

Shares reached an all-time high in July, but have come down about 25% since that point. While the business clearly benefits from a strong economy versus a recession, I wouldn't characterize today's conditions as either, it lies somewhere in the middle. They usually beat on earnings, so I expect a similar beat this quarter as last.

Risk

There are things I like and don't like about this business. I do like the revenue growth and future runway, I like the 30% insider ownership for a company this size, and I obviously like the impressive ROIC for the past two years 15% and 23%. These numbers reflect a higher quality business, but whether this is only a temporary phase is the key question.

The fundamental business risk is low, but keep in mind that the performance is still below average over the long run. Since we already know this is not a long term growth stock, the main risk would be buying during the wrong time of the cycle. This brings us to valuation

Valuation

First let's look at the multiples comp, followed by historical multiples:

Company EV/Sales EV/EBITDA EV/FCF P/B Div Yield CVLG 0.7 7.2 13.2 1.7 0.9% WERN 0.7 5.9 68.3 1.6 1.4% MRTN 1.2 6.6 49.5 2.1 1.2% KNX 1.4 6.8 15.9 1.1 1.1% FWRD 1 6.9 7.7 2.6 1.4% LSTR 0.9 11.8 10.2 6.3 0.7% Click to enlarge

Looking at CVLG's multiples in isolation might lead you to believe there is a discount to be had, but when compared to peers we see that this isn't the case. Since this doesn't help us much, let's look at the dcf next. I used a more normalized EPS number, as I think the past two years' earnings will definitely mean revert eventually.

I don't think the market necessarily overreacted to results in July, but in the long term I don't see EPS growing very much from here. On this basis, I'm giving this stock a "hold" rating. They are in a good spot right now, and if a soft landing is the reality, then they definitely have more upside. I will wait to see how aggressive they get with repurchasing shares, as this is one factor that could drive EPS over the long run.

Conclusion

CVLG has been very cyclical, and a long term underperformer versus the market. The stock did hit an all-time high over the summer, but I don't see this as a new era where the company can consistently crank out such high returns on capital and EPS. There are several things to like about the company fundamentally, but right now isn't the time to make a bet one way or the other.