Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wall Street Breakfast: Historic Ouster

Oct. 04, 2023 7:04 AM ET2 Comments
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.

Shutterstock

Historic ouster

The ouster of Kevin McCarthy as U.S. House speaker, a result of escalating infighting within the Republican majority, has renewed concerns that a federal government shutdown could happen next month. This marks the first time in history that the House has removed its leader, and underscores the growing governance challenges that threaten the sovereign rating of the U.S.

Backdrop: The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to oust McCarthy as speaker just three days after a bipartisan stopgap spending bill was passed to avert a government shutdown. A small number of Republicans, who had sought deeper cuts to the federal budget, succeeded in removing him from the leadership role. Representative Patrick McHenry has taken over as acting speaker, and the House will hold speaker elections on October 11. The House will not conduct votes on pending FY2024 spending bills till a new speaker is chosen, although House committees can continue to conduct business.

Shutdown risk: Goldman Sachs said the ouster heightens the risk of a government shutdown next month, adding that McCarthy's successor will face even more pressure to avoid a temporary spending package or additional funding for Ukraine. "The near-term concern is that the House's paralysis will further complicate the already complicated calculus surrounding the forthcoming funding fight," said BTIG's Isaac Boltansky, forecasting a government shutdown in Q4. "Over the longer term, ousting the Speaker in this manner is wholly consistent with broader structural concerns regarding political dysfunction and the country's debt trajectory."

SA commentary: Prior to McCarthy's ouster, Franklin Templeton had weighed in on the long-term challenges facing the U.S. government. "Last weekend's last-minute compromise offers little comfort that a shutdown later this year or in 2024 can be avoided," they said. "Intransigence in Washington remains its defining characteristic, and will remain so at least until the 2024 elections. Importantly, as much as investors may welcome bi-partisan outcomes, they can also destabilize internal party politics." (21 comments)

Project Nessie

In the landmark antitrust lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN), the Federal Trade Commission has accused the e-commerce giant of secretly developing an algorithm that would examine how much it could raise prices so that competitors would follow. The algorithm - codenamed Project Nessie - helped Amazon boost its profits. And because of Amazon's dominance, this led competitors to boost their prices as well. Amazon, which stopped using the algorithm in 2019, is being sued by the FTC and 17 U.S. states for allegedly being a monopolist. Despite Amazon's stock pullback since the lawsuit, SA analyst Tradevestor has listed nine reasons why they are adding to their position. (77 comments)

Correction ahead

Wells Fargo expects the separation between mega caps and the rest of the stock market to begin narrowing soon, with macro pressures raising the odds of a possible "catching down" for Wall Street's marquee names. "We expect recent outperformance of larger cap names to eventually correct, either by the top names ‘catching down’ to the average stock or the average stock catching up to the top names," it said. The average stock will likely continue struggling as Wells Fargo sees a recession on the horizon. Seven mega cap tech names drove the majority of market returns as of last month. Investing Group Leader Lance Roberts explains why traders are chasing mega caps "with reckless abandon". (133 comments)

Costlier streaming?

Netflix (NFLX) may look at raising prices a few months after the ongoing actors' strike ends, a development that may be imminent as the actors' union restarts talks with studios today. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) hiked the price of its discovery+ streaming service for the first time since its 2021 launch. Netflix has been the only big streaming company not to raise prices over the past year, as services look to pivot to a profit focus after fighting over market share. Next week brings the previously announced price hikes for ad-free service on Disney (DIS) streaming platforms, while Amazon (AMZN) is adding ads and an ad-free tier to its Prime Video service next year. (23 comments)

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -2.3%. Hong Kong -0.8%. China closed. India -0.4%.
In Europe, at midday, London +0.1%. Paris +0.4%. Frankfurt +0.2%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow +0.1%. S&P flat. Nasdaq -0.1%. Crude -2% to $87.42. Gold -0.2% at $1,837.90. Bitcoin -0.2% to $27,546.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.82%.

Today's Economic Calendar

Auto Sales
7:00 MBA Mortgage Applications
8:15 ADP Jobs Report
9:45 PMI Composite Final
10:00 Factory Orders
10:00 ISM Service Index
10:00 Fed's Paese's Speech
10:05 Fed's Schmid's Speech
10:25 Fed's Bowman: "The Role of Research, Data and Analysis in Banking Reforms"
10:30 Fed's Goolsbee's Speech
10:30 EIA Petroleum Inventories
3:00 PM Fed's Goolsbee's Speech

Companies reporting earnings today »

What else is happening...

Will the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield (US10Y) reach 5% by year end?

Meta (META) could lay off employees at Reality Labs silicon unit today.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL)-backed Anthropic to raise $2B in latest funding.

Job openings unexpectedly climb in August, snapping downward trend.

Palantir (PLTR) set to win UK NHS contract amid data privacy concerns.

Bearish Citi analysts see crude oil tumbling toward low $70s next year.

Spotify (SPOT) Premium users will soon get free access to audiobooks.

Court throws out $223.8M talc verdict against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Texas grid operator seeks more power reserves to avoid winter shortages.

Apple (AAPL) downgraded on stretched valuation, slowing U.S. sales.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences Podcast RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/5725002/episodes/feed

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

g
grharmon
Today, 7:45 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.9K)
The smallest caucus in the House of Representatives says if they don’t get what they want they will cry like babies and make everyone miserable ….. they kept there word
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
Today, 7:06 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (1.28K)
Dear Readers,

We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - seekingalpha.com/... - to join the separate political discussion.

Purely political comments on this Wall Street Breakfast article will be removed by moderators.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.