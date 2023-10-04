Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Algonquin: Nearly Entered Penny Stock Status - Why You Should Avoid

JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp investors have witnessed the worst hammering as the Fed broke its growth story. Investors are preparing for a higher-for-longer positioning.
  • The company is transitioning to focus on becoming a pure-play regulated utilities business, as its current model is no longer sustainable.
  • However, the timing of the business transition may be challenging due to the recent hammering of utilities stocks.
  • A further downward valuation de-rating in AQN makes sense as it nearly entered penny stock status.
  • I urge investors thinking about catching the falling knives to be wary, even though it could post a short-term rebound.
Aerial view of wind turbines in evening light

taikrixel

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) investors have witnessed the worst hammering despite some respite in early 2023. However, that early momentum was lost as sellers returned in May 2023. My caution in late March was timely, as

This article was written by

JR Research
28.3K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Steve Kean
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (2.13K)
There is good reason to believe that the bulk of the damage has been done here and that AQN is on the path to recovery. It may require a lot of patience from anyone investing in AQN, but the risk/reward is quite interesting at this point.
