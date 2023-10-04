Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What, Tech And Social Media Are Hiring? Trends In Job Openings, Hires, Layoffs And Discharges, Voluntary Quits

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.37K Followers

Summary

  • Overall Job openings jumped in August to 9.61 million, back where it had been in May, thereby filled in the drops in June and July.
  • Quitting is less appealing. Voluntary quits in August ticked up to 3.64 million. But the three-month moving average shows the trend, and the trend is down.
  • Professional and business services' job openings in August jumped by 509,000, pushing up the three-month moving average to 1.64 million, after a year-and-half of mostly declines.

Handshake for Successful partnership

filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

Still a tight labor market for many industries, but the massive churn slows

Funny how the breathless headlines about global layoffs in 2022 and early 2023 by tech and social media companies have faded since

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.37K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.