TDCX: Leading Service Provider In Asia, Well Positioned To Return To Healthy Growth

Oct. 04, 2023
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • TDCX’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 34% during the last 4 quarters, while EBITDA has slightly lagged at 30%. The business has aggressively expanded throughout Asia.
  • The company has targeted growth businesses, allowing it to partake in their upward trajectory while deeply embedding itself within their operations.
  • The industry looks primed to grow well, owing to outsourcing tailwinds, technological advancements, and broader growth in the Asian economies. TDCX is expanding globally to benefit from this.
  • TDCX’s performance has slowed but we attribute this heavily to the current macro conditions, with the business well positioned to return to healthy growth in the coming year.
  • TDCX stock is cheaply priced at 4x NTM EBITDA. The company has $408m in cash and a MC of $535m. When considered in conjunction with an EBITDA-M of 23%, the business appears far too cheap.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • TDCX is facing risks associated with greater competition and cementing itself as a leading player in the Asian market. This said, we believe the negative sentiment and share price performance are overblown. The company

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Comments

