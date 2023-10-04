Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adyen: Another Fintech Company That Is Undervalued

Oct. 04, 2023 7:13 AM ETAdyen N.V. (ADYEY), ADYYF
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.29K Followers

Summary

  • Adyen is another fintech stock that declined 80% from its previous all-time high and seems like a bargain.
  • The company is without a doubt a great business reporting high growth and high profitability metrics and we are still dealing with a founder-led business.
  • In order for the stock to be undervalued at this point, Adyen has to grow its bottom line by at least 15% in the next ten years.
  • Considering managements' assumptions and the expected growth rates for the overall market, such growth rates could be seen as realistic.

Fintech, Financial Technology Concept

GOCMEN

In the last few years, I covered PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) on a regular basis and saw the company as one of the major bargains currently existing in the market. PayPal was clearly overvalued a few years

My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about wide economic moats in my Substack: https://stockmarket101.substack.comI also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

