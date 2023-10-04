Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer: Sellers Burst The FOMO Bubble - What To Consider Next

JR Research
Summary

  • Super Micro Computer investors saw the FOMO bubble burst in August as sellers rushed out, taking profits astutely after a surging run in 2023, ensnaring late FOMO buyers in the process.
  • The company remains well-primed to leverage the AI server momentum. However, it's critical to assess whether it has been priced in.
  • The demand/supply dynamics could improve in 2024 as SMCI's rivals step up their game, leading to more intense competition. As such, execution risks could heighten.
  • With SMCI priced well above its historical averages and less constructive price action, investors must not throw caution to the wind.
PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

In my pre-earnings update on Super Micro Computer, Inc., or Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI), I urged investors to remain cautious if they missed buying the lows earlier in 2023 before it went on a rampaging

JR Research
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

d
deeminimus
Today, 9:15 AM
'Analysts estimates are more downbeat'
They've been wrong while the ER preview was right on target.
The stock is a screaming buy right here.
i
ialenzo
Today, 8:40 AM
The author is living in a previous world if you are comparing to Smci’s historical multiples. AI is here to stay. It needs to be built out. Smci is a leader. It’s revenue estimates are exploding. The market cap is slightly more than $14bil. That’s it. Every six point move in nvda equals the market cap of this stock. It’s a steal anything below $300. Please get real - the picks and shovels are going to be huge winners. Long Smci and nvda.
r
rusty0601
Today, 9:00 AM
@ialenzo agree, i always cringe a bit when I hear writers talk about historical multiples, although usually used to justify a high PE. Multiples are a reflection of forward growth, not history. SMCIs PE is quite reasonable and you might even say its a bit low.
sliman21 profile picture
sliman21
Today, 9:01 AM
@ialenzo I have to agree. Previous multiple does not hold water given SMCI technology and relationship to NVDA.
