Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SentinelOne: Analyzing How It Can Pivot To Breakeven

Oct. 04, 2023 7:21 AM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SentinelOne demonstrated strong customer growth, adding 700 new customers and growing large enterprise customers by 37%.
  • Long-term growth will be driven by new product categories and module adoption, with Singularity cloud being the fastest growing solution.
  • SentinelOne is consolidating its position in the market, with enterprises choosing its unified platform over competitors like CrowdStrike.
  • In my analysis, I found that SentinelOne has a path to achieve breakeven by studying what CrowdStrike did.
  • SentinelOne remains very well-capitalized today, and with its push to be free cash flow positive next fiscal year, this means that the company is in a position of balance sheet strength.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Hardware security concept. Digital shield firewall with central computer processor and futuristic circuit board

da-kuk

Things are starting to look interesting for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) investors.

I'll first share my general thoughts about SentinelOne, and thereafter, provide more analysis and details about recent developments.

I'll end off with how I think SentinelOne will be able

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 34% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
5.64K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of S either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.