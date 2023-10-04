JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Following the unrelenting headwinds Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is confronting, I recommend a hold rating as the company works on turning around its financial setbacks. These challenges are not unique to WHR but to the industry as a whole and have influenced the company’s revenues and profitability, which have been fluctuating over the trailing twelve months. As a result, I believe this has contributed to the share price depreciation of about -2.85% during the past year.

In this challenging environment, the company has to ensure its growth and survival and has adopted different approaches to sustain its business even in the long run. This involves its portfolio transformation through acquisitions and divestitures as well as growing its small domestic appliance business. Despite the headwinds, Whirlpool is presented with opportunities that could potentially aid in its growth, including the expected small domestic appliance growth and the housing recovery speculations in the market.

Economic headwinds

As with any industry, there are factors, both negative and positive, that shape its performance. Currently, the home appliance industry is combating various challenges, and the players here are forced to adapt. One of them is the slumping demand for household appliances, which is a result of cautious spending by consumers given the inflationary pressures. Additionally, it is also facing supply chain disruptions since the pandemic, especially with the global shortage of necessary components such as semiconductors, which enable advanced capabilities in appliances. The high cost of materials is also a challenge as they increase production costs, and as one of the solutions to remain profitable, these prices are later imposed on customers. This, in my opinion, puts companies in a tight spot amidst the inflationary chaos and the tight budgeting by consumers, as the additional prices deter purchasing.

Zooming in on Whirlpool, these obstacles have had their effect, especially on its revenues and profits. For H1 of FY23, it recorded overall net sales of $9.4b, a 5.8% decrease from the same period prior year, and a net loss of $94m. The company attributed this to the slowing industry demand, especially in EMEA, and the unfavourable price or mix of its products (North America and Asia), which I’m inclined to believe was chiefly influenced by the purchasing power of consumers. Additionally, its gross profit margin decreased from 17.5% in the same period in 2022 to 16.7% in the same period in 2018, which I think was a result of the interplay between higher production costs and the company's difficulties setting appropriate prices without discouraging purchasing.

WHR is navigating these headwinds by focusing on reducing some by aligning its operations in the supply chain and labour force with market demand. In my view, this means that the company is adjusting its production while preventing overstaffing or underutilizing the labour force and also avoiding excessive or inadequate inventory, depending on demand, therefore leading to cost efficiencies. Further, according to H1, engaging in product pricing or mix practices has also aided in partially overcoming the slowing demand in EMEA and Asia, despite being unsuccessful in North America and Asia. As a result of these efforts, although there was no improvement in revenues, the company reported a net profit of $85m in the MRQ.

As long as high inflation persists, the demand for household appliances is likely not to improve, and this is the same for the costs of inputs. The inflation rate is anticipated to improve and reach 4.7% in 2024 from the current 7%, and since demand is influenced by this, it is also likely to improve over the coming years. Improving demand could potentially result in more sales; thus, an increase in revenues and lowering input costs could translate to lower production costs and improved margins. The semiconductor supply situation remains uncertain going forward, and this unpredictability could lead to disruptions in production. On a positive note, these disruptions are expected to occur less frequently than in the past, and in addition to this, it is my take that WHR has adapted to the supply chain disruption. In summary, I think the company appears to have better days ahead, characterized by improving financials.

Approaches to survive and thrive

Despite these headwinds, Whirlpool is paving its way to ensure its growth and success through its portfolio transformation, with the goal of transforming itself into a higher-margin, higher-growth business. Here is the progress the company has made on this front to drive its growth.

Earlier this year, Whirlpool entered into an agreement with Arcelik to contribute its major domestic appliance European business while Arcelik provides its major and small domestic appliance, air conditioning, and consumer electronics European business, to form an entirely new European appliance entity. Later in June, WHR entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its Middle East and North Africa businesses to Arcelik. In my view, the company’s decision to combine its European business with Arcelik seems to be a strategic move in which both companies will combine their resources and expertise, giving them leverage to compete effectively in this market, translating to increased revenues. Further, I believe this collaboration ensures WHR mitigates risks by sharing operating costs and risks related to the appliance market in this region, thus potentially reducing its exposure to market fluctuations.

It is my view that selling its MENA business will allow Whirlpool to focus on core markets that offer higher margins, aligning it with its goal to achieve higher margins and higher growth through its portfolio transformation, as mentioned earlier. As can be seen below, the Middle East and Africa have the lowest adoption rates of household appliances when compared to other regions.

Technavio Report

This means that these appliances take longer to penetrate the market in this region, which I think is because consumers in this region are price sensitive and want value for their money, and for a business that wants to achieve higher growth and scaling margins, this may be a hindrance. Whirlpool has made losses ($1.76b as of June 30, 2023) from this divestiture due to the assessment of the fair value of the business, in addition to losing a significant source of revenue. Although the company is experiencing losses, this is myopic, and should the new appliance business thrive, WHR will experience improved financials. Moreover, it can use the proceeds from this sale to invest in other growth opportunities.

Further on the portfolio transformation, late last year in November, the company completed the InSinkErator acquisition, integrating it into its business. It seems to me that the acquisition was aligned with one of Whirlpool’s strategies for growing the small domestic appliance business in North America and is an attractive addition to the company’s brands. I relate this to InSinkErator’s strong brand recognition and high market share of 70% in the food waste disposal industry. I also think the acquisition reinforces WHR’s reputation for offering high-quality and performance products, thus creating value for its customers, which translates to more revenues in both the short and long term.

The company expected an immediate contribution to its revenues, and according to the 10-Q, this held true in the first and second quarters of 2023. Although there were no definitive figures, it partially offset the impact of the unfavourable price or mix of the products. The company’s commitment to innovation was showcased through the introduction of InSinkErator’s next generation of garbage disposals. This move, in my opinion, bolsters its position in the market and has the potential to drive higher revenues.

Overall, I’m positive about the company’s long-term efforts to grow, and the near-term struggles, although unappealing, should not throw investors off. As with divestitures, it is normal for the company to experience losses, and the performance of the new entity is the main focus here. Additionally, the acquisition appears to have a positive impact on revenues, and considering the continued innovation, WHR appears to be set for a promising future.

Tailwinds

The small domestic market holds the promise of being a lucrative business in the household appliances market, with a CAGR of 4.92% from 2023 to 2028. This growth is driven by changing lifestyles, technological advancements, and the demand for energy-efficient appliances. One of the company’s strategies is to grow its small domestic appliance business, and I believe this is one of the reasons it retained its EMEA Kitchen Aid business and acquired InSinkErator. With this, I think the company has set its path for growth in this segment.

Additionally, there seems to be speculation about the recovery of the housing market, and for companies like WHR, this bodes well for them. The company is also betting on the recovery of the housing market, which leads to a rising demand for household appliances. Construction of new houses and owning new houses, in my view, leads to the purchase of appliances, especially with changing lifestyles and the need for convenience. Therefore, this market’s recovery means there will be a rising demand for household appliances, both major and small.

Dividends

WHR is a consistent dividend payer, making payments for 24 years on averagely against its industry average of 3 years. According to Seeking Alpha, annual dividends have grown over the past decade from $2.00 to $7.00 in 2022, which in my view shows its commitment to creating and returning value to its shareholders.

With a dividend yield of 5.24%, TTM, against the industry’s average of 2.40%, I think it is important to consider its sustainability. Its EPS for the same period is -$28.38, and the dividend per share is $7.00, resulting in a dividend coverage ratio (DCR) of -4.05, which is well under the industry’s median of 2.65. The negative DCR is an indication that Whirlpool is not generating sufficient earnings to cover its dividends, meaning they are paying more in dividends than they are earning. This rings true since it recorded a net loss over the same period.

Since the company is paying dividends, this means it is utilizing other sources to fund this. In my opinion, it may be using its cash flows, which explains the high cash dividend payout ratio of 60.79% versus the industry’s average of 32.19%. Overall, this means that Whirlpool’s dividends are not sustainable, and should this trend persist, it will result in dividend cuts. However, I believe this is a short-term occurrence, taking into consideration its efforts in portfolio transformation, which are resulting in non-operating expenses. It is my take that the company will improve on this situation and therefore advise potential dividend investors to monitor its performance as it stabilizes its financial situation.

Valuation

Based on the underlying valuation metrics, Whirlpool seems to be undervalued. Since the company reported negative earnings (TTM), the P/E ratio is undefined, thus my reason for using the P/S ratio standing at 0.38, which is well under the industry’s median of 0.85. I believe this lower ratio is a result of lower profit margins and lower revenue growth than the industry average over the past year.

Seeking Alpha

The lower ratio gives the impression that the company is undervalued, but relative to the profitability metrics, this is not the case. This supports my ‘hold’ recommendation stance, that potential value investors should monitor and wait as the company improves its financial situation before investing in WHR. Due to its commitment to fostering growth, Whirlpool seems to have more room to run, and, in my opinion, existing investors should maintain their positions while these efforts yield results to capitalize on the anticipated gains.

Conclusion

WHR is a company operating in the household appliance industry, manufacturing kitchen and laundry appliances. The company has been battling headwinds, which have influenced its financials and, as a result, its share price momentum. In addition, the company appears undervalued due to its lower profitability metrics and has a high dividend yield that is unsustainable. To ensure its long-term growth as well as survival, it has adopted strategies involving portfolio transformation through divestitures in the EMEA region and acquisitions, with the aim of ensuring higher growth and margins in the long run.

One of the most important strategic moves made by Whirlpool is the creation of the European appliance business with Arcelik, whose performance will have a significant impact in the future, and therefore investors should closely monitor this. Despite the headwinds, the growth of the small domestic appliance business and the housing recovery speculations provide a respite for the company. Considering its strategies and the tailwinds, I’m optimistic about Whirlpool’s future performance and therefore assume a hold rating as it turns around its financial woes.