SpringWorks Therapeutics: Too Many Red Flags
Summary
- SpringWorks Therapeutics faces multiple challenges, including lack of patent protection and poor data for its lead molecule Nirogacestat.
- The FDA has extended the PDUFA date for Nirogacestat to November, and there are accusations of trial protocol violations.
- The company's financials show a cash runway of about 4 quarters, and key holders include FMR, BlackRock, and Vanguard. However, a director's resignation and significant share sale raise concerns.
Trouble continues happening like clockwork at SpringWorks (NASDAQ:SWTX). Earlier, we mentioned some of them - lack of patent protection for Mirdametinib (now resolved, but with caveats), and poor data for Nirogacestat, which, among other things, made partner Allogene drop it from its pipeline citing lack of evidence. Considering all of that, I said that Nirogacestat's August PDUFA was not a slam dunk in desmoid tumors, a rare, sometimes fatal non-metastatic but aggressive tumor.
Recently, the FDA extended the PDUFA date by 3 months to November; but the worse problem is that there are accusations of trial protocol violations.
Nirogacestat actually has at least two problems. One, a multiple myeloma trial that GSK ran pitting Nirogacestat against its own BLENREP was a failure. And the molecule has safety issues in the desmoid tumor trial, which is the lead indication. The issue is unique in an otherwise successful trial which met the primary and key secondary endpoints and was generally safe and well-tolerated - what happened was that in certain pregnant women who took the drug, adverse events similar to ovarian dysfunction were observed. The company still went ahead with an NDA, which the FDA accepted and gave them an August 27 PDUFA date. This date has now been pushed to November; but, like I said, that is a resolvable issue and nothing compared to allegations of trial data manipulation.
What the FDA said was the usual:
…needed more time to review additional analyses submitted to support the application's approval. The company added that no additional data or studies have been requested by the FDA at this time.
There was no mention of trial protocol violations, which came about 2 months later.
In August, a twitter post claimed that SWTX was cited by the FDA/DHHS through a form 483 for trial protocol violations. Specifically, here's what the filing said:
Thus, this partly redacted document alleges that the study did not follow the SAP, and included new tumors to calculate the sum of target tumors in certain subjects that was not part of the SAP. This would be a major issue, except that the very next day, the company clarified that this was a minor error. What they said:
It was a minor data handling error on an exploratory endpoint that was corrected within a week in March and resulted in no impact on the data.
What I think is the takeaway from here is that although the intrepid twitter poster discovered this error in August, the company did not figure out the error after the scoop was published. According to them, they already corrected the error in March, right after the form 483 was written. These form 483s are not easily available for recent events, and the one that was posted cost $179 to view/download. Thus, this may not be that much of an issue. What I am curious to understand is: did the original tweet poster pay $179 for a random form 483 and then find out this allegedly inconsequential error, or did he know something before spending all that money?
Financials
SWTX has a market cap of $1.44bn and a cash balance of $477mn. R&D expenses were $35.9 million for the second quarter, while G&A expenses were $47.0 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of some 4 quarters. This is a clinical stage company with no approved products but late stage trials. Considering that, their R&D expenses could have been higher, but their G&A expenses should have been smaller than this.
Institutions own a major part of the company, and there's very little retail presence. Key holders are FMR, BlackRock and Vanguard.
In March, a few days before this form 483, a Director of the company named Jefferey Schwartz sold $49,875,000 worth of SWTX shares at $28.5 (current price is $24). On September 1, the company released an 8-K with the following statement:
On August 29, 2023, Jeffrey Schwartz informed the Board of Directors (the "Board") of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") that he is resigning as a member of the Board and as a member of the compensation committee and the audit committee of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Schwartz's resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company.
Mr Schwartz is a partner at Bain Capital, so this huge sale, of course, represents Bain sizing down its stake in the company. Bain was one of the original founders of Pfizer-spinoff SpringWorks. This is not good news.
Bottomline
I wouldn't invest in SWTX. A lot of things are "odd" here - unconvincing data, partners and founders leaving, data handling "errors," long history and poor patent protection for lead molecules, very high G&A spending - these are some of the things I do not like here. My so-called "burden of proof" is pretty low here; so it is actually enough for me to run for the sidelines.
