Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Persistent Anomaly? High Yields On Short Bonds

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.38K Followers

Summary

  • With yield curves still inverted, a short-dated high-yield strategy continues to make sense for return-seeking investors with a defensive mindset.
  • US and euro high-yield spreads have tightened this year (by about 93 bps and 19 bps respectively), driving bond prices higher.
  • Focusing on high-quality, short-duration bonds helps mitigate two big risks: sensitivity to interest rates, and the impact of defaults that result from an economic slowdown.

Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

By Will Smith, CFA and Robert Schwartz

With yield curves still inverted, a short-dated high-yield strategy continues to make sense for return-seeking investors with a defensive mindset.

The US and some European yield curves have been inverted

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.38K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.