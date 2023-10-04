Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Held Up Extremely Well In September Against Rising Real Rates

Oct. 04, 2023 7:11 AM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG
Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.63K Followers

Summary

  • To get a better grip on gold’s fate going forward, I created the Gold Price-TIPS Model Tracker that shows gold’s strength or weakness versus the TIPS model on a monthly basis.
  • According to my calculations, the suggested gold price by the TIPS model at the end of September 2023 was $779 per troy ounce, while in reality an ounce changed hands for $1,871.
  • For sure, the gold price will rise from a higher base on falling rates, but it’s hard to say at this stage if the total premium will decline or increase in such a scenario.

Gold bars and coins

brightstars

Despite the gold price declining for several months, its performance is extremely strong considering sharply rising real interest rates. To measure gold's performance against real rates (TIPS yield), I'm introducing the "Gold Price-TIPS Model Tracker" to improve our understanding of how the

This article was written by

Jan Nieuwenhuijs profile picture
Jan Nieuwenhuijs
1.63K Followers
Jan Nieuwenhuijs is a financial researcher and gold analyst at Gainesville Coins. Nieuwenhuijs mostly writes about gold, covering topics such as the global physical gold market, derivative markets, central banks' gold policy, and the international monetary system.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.