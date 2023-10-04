Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Baytex Energy: Taking Advantage Of A Good Deal

Oct. 04, 2023 7:56 AM ETBaytex Energy Corp. (BTE)
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Baytex Energy's acquisition of Ranger Oil was an excellent bargain. Rising oil prices increase the value of this bargain.
  • The other non-operated Eagle Ford acreage could be more highly valued now that there is operating acreage to go with it. That is now a far more typical setup.
  • Light Oil is a premium product with a more reliable cash flow in a downturn.
  • Baytex is now mostly a light oil producer even though it began as a heavy oil producer.
  • The company is now materially different from the company that reported second-quarter results.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) has acquired Ranger Oil (ROCC). The deal cost $2.4 billion (roughly) for about 162K acres. This comes out to be roughly $15K an acre. Meanwhile, there are competitors out there paying $50K or more for decent Eagle Ford acreage while

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualification.

Comments (9)

daltonb profile picture
daltonb
Today, 9:00 AM
Premium
Comments (573)
Its a goodie. This time next year. Assuming crude remains in the high 80s. Expect 7 to 9.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 9:12 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.33K)
@daltonb Definitely one of the better ones
D
DHinton
Today, 8:40 AM
PRO
Comments (744)
Good article. Thanks! I'm way overweight BTE. I'm really excited about its prospects. Hard to believe the potential earnings yield.
daltonb profile picture
daltonb
Today, 9:01 AM
Premium
Comments (573)
@DHinton Totally overweight and yet I buy more every month …. Its a bargain at the current WTI price.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 9:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.33K)
@daltonb I would recommend considering a basket "just in case". But I like this one as well myself
J
Jcraig304
Today, 8:12 AM
Premium
Comments (373)
Nice report thank you. What are the chances they do this again and buy someone else out with cash and dilution? I am trying to find an E&P that will reward shareholders and not just pay lip service in a never ending quest to be a big player.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 9:14 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.33K)
@Jcraig304 This one was accretive by just about any measurement So I would think you will see the benefits of the latest merger quickly. Right now production is cheaper on Wall Street and therefore organic growth is hard to justify......especially heavy oil furthermore, this deal dramatically improved the finances.
