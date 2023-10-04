Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gilead Sciences: A Healthy Buy With Solid Dividend

Oct. 04, 2023 9:00 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)AMGN, MRK2 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gilead Sciences has outperformed the S&P 500 with a 19% total return since my last 'Buy' rating in August last year.
  • Yet, the stock trades at a low PE ratio, especially after trading down over the past 10 months.
  • GILD's strong cash flow, profitability, drug pipeline, and dividend yield make it a solid healthcare pick for income and potential gains.
Pink piggybank stuffed with dollar bills

MarsBars

Bargains may seem hard to come by in the pharmaceutical segment, as a number of names like Amgen (AMGN) has become pricey. Yet, there are always bargains to be found, and they don't have to be obscure names that are not

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
16.7K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:31 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.46K)
A+. Dividend yield over 4%. Attractive financial metrics with Enterprise Value/EBITDA of 8 and Price/Cash Flow of 10.
Solid analyst support with CFRA's 12-month price target of $84, Reuters at $91, and Morningstar with Fair Value of $97.
I am tempted to flip my disappointing VTRS into GILD, and plan to do more homework on that possibility this week. At first blush, I might get a slightly lower dividend yield but far superior upside potential if I were to do so.
charged profile picture
charged
Today, 9:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.45K)
Looking forward to qtr numbers and new guidance.
