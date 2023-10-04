Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nano One: North America's Answer To China

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nano One is a battery technology company focused on cathode production, with a technical innovation that improves the durability and performance of cathodes while reducing production costs.
  • Nano One is targeting the growing market for lithium iron phosphate batteries, especially in North America where its process innovation enables a supply chain independent of China.
  • In a recent test Nano One proved the commercial viability of its cathode technology, creating an asymmetric risk/reward proposition for investors.
  • The company's vast partner network should enable rapid commercial scaling through licensing and joint-venture agreements.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

lithium battery pack module with bms available for electric car or storage power station

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) has been one of the most exciting names in battery technology for the past few years, but doesn’t seem to get the attention it deserves. Its highly technical focus on cathode production makes

If you enjoyed this analysis, head over to Green Growth Giants for the full article. Community members have access to this article, complete with partnership evaluations and a valuation. The renewable energy transition is a generational opportunity, with tremendous growth expected in the coming years. My service provides a guide on how to maximize the return of this industry change through a model portfolio, consistent research, and direct access to myself. Personally achieving a 450%+ return since 2017 in a portfolio tracking the sector, I hope to share those gains with you. Consider a two-week free trial today!

This article was written by

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
7.74K Followers

I tend to focus on long-term stock ideas, oftentimes rooted in tech or EVs. I have been a casual investor for years with solid returns and want to share what I have learned with others who may find value in my thoughts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNOMF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Rainer-63 profile picture
Rainer-63
Today, 8:40 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.05K)
Great article, thanks. This is the first article that goes in depth also with licensing potential and numbers. I think if Nano should be listed on US markets, maybe next year, the price would jump well.
G
Geosands
Today, 8:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (582)
already in and glad to see some in depth research on this security. nice job pulling all the facts together.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.