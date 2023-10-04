Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Down 45%! I'm Buying The NextEra Energy Crash With Both Hands

Oct. 04, 2023 8:16 AM ET
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Defensive sectors face significant losses due to inflation and elevated rates, impacting stocks like utilities, real estate, and consumer defensives.
  • NextEra Energy sees a sharp stock decline, attributed to troubles with its subsidiary, NEP, affecting dividend growth and project sales.
  • Despite short-term challenges, NEE offers a potential long-term investment opportunity with strong fundamentals and growth opportunities.
Business Opportunity

olm26250

Introduction

Markets are in turmoil. While the S&P 500 is still holding up well, real carnage has taken place in defensive sectors. Looking at the data below, we see that utilities, real estate, and consumer defensive stocks were among the biggest losers of the past

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.02K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Comments (6)

Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 8:54 AM
Premium
Comments (769)
if you're going to take this kind of risk, why not go for it and buy $nep
By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (1.85K)
@Owen213

NEE owns 55% of NEP - so Leo is half way there anyway.
georgefelix75 profile picture
georgefelix75
Today, 8:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.57K)
What about NEP at 1/3 the July stock price?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:23 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.46K)
Excellent analysis. Not sure about NEE, but I am fully on board with your comment about averaging down on defense contractors now.
d
deadhead213
Today, 8:18 AM
Premium
Comments (5.55K)
Excellent. In 2 yrs, ppl will be banging their heads for not buying at this level.
