Be Strategic When Realizing Tax Losses

Oct. 04, 2023 7:40 AM ET
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Summary

  • There are many possible reasons why investors decide to harvest tax losses at the end of the year.
  • For a taxable investor, the value of a loss harvested in December is no greater than the value of a loss harvested in January or any other month.
  • December is one of the best months to stay in the market and one of the worst months to harvest losses.

deepblue4you

By Paul Unchalipongse, CFA, Portfolio Manager

The routine for many investors is to harvest losses in December. But end-of-year harvesting could mean missed opportunities.

There are many possible reasons why investors decide to harvest tax losses at the end

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

