Tesla: Upgrading To A Hold, To Fare Better Than The Auto Industry

Oct. 04, 2023 9:24 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F3 Comments
Tech Stock Pros
Summary

  • We are upgrading Tesla, Inc. to a hold in spite of our cautious view of the auto industry in 2H23.
  • Q3 2023 deliveries declined 7% QoQ to 435,059 and fell below Wall Street estimates at 461,640, primarily due to factory shutdowns for upgrades.
  • We think the automotive market will experience headwinds from the high interest rate environment, but expect Tesla to fare better than the market in Q4 2023 and 1H24 with recent upgrades.
  • We fully expect Tesla to remain aggressive with its pricing strategy but expect the company to hold its margins through 2024 due to the planned cost reductions.
  • We now see a more balanced risk-reward profile for Tesla.
Road through the forest

Milan Markovic/E+ via Getty Images

We're upgrading Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a hold from a sell. We continue to be cautious about the auto industry in 2H23 but expect Tesla will fare better than the peer group in Q4

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Comments (3)

S
Sunshine2030
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (1.15K)
China sales dropped from 15% to 10% from Q1 to Q3. Europe no market gain. This is all after 25% price cut to move metal. Next few qtr Tesla will get undressed and hype will be over for sure
G
Gator89
Today, 10:17 AM
Comments (1.19K)
@Sunshine2030 They've been saying that for the past 15 years, but I'm sure you'll be right this time.
S
Sunshine2030
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (1.15K)
@Gator89 previously hype of 50% growth narrative now proven to be untrue.
