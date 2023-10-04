Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why BSTZ, BMEZ, And BIGZ Distribution Cuts Aren't A Big Deal

Stanford Chemist profile picture
Stanford Chemist
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BSTZ, BMEZ, and BIGZ have announced a change in distribution policy.
  • The funds will now pay monthly distributions at an annual rate of 6% based on the 12-month rolling average daily net asset value.
  • The new distribution policy will likely not have a significant effect on the funds' market prices, as they are already at significant discounts.

Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ) and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) have announced a change to their distribution policy, which will

This article was written by

Stanford Chemist profile picture
Stanford Chemist
18.94K Followers

Stanford Chemist is a scientific researcher by training. For the past decade he has been providing analysis and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investments with CEFs and ETFs. He leads the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSTZ, BMEZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

keltus 1952 profile picture
keltus 1952
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (1.91K)
I agree about the "adjustments" not being a big deal. What was cut from all 3 of these fund's distributions was certainly bad ROC (return of capital). For example, the BMEZ cut was slightly over 5 cents. That 5 cents will remain part of the NAV and help the fund grow if / when prices rise. Think of it as 60 cents a year being added to the NAV, which the monthly rates are now based on.......Kel.....holding BMEZ, BIGZ, BME, and BST
B
Bobbie B
Today, 10:27 AM
Investing Group
Comments (4.36K)
Welcome to the new world of fixed income. It ain't fixed anymore.
