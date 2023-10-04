Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comerica: Unfair Scrutiny Signals Buy

Oct. 04, 2023 9:58 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA)1 Comment
Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
77 Followers

Summary

  • Regional banks have been beaten down following the March 2023 banking crisis.
  • Comerica has a demonstrated history of robust profitability and returns to shareholders.
  • My target price range is $61 to $72.

A Comerica Bank office building in Los Angeles, California, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investors should buy shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

The firm's equity shares have been beaten down throughout 2023. However, Comerica has a strong 170-plus year history of profitability and returns to shareholders. The firm's current dividend yield of

This article was written by

Collin Sclesky profile picture
Collin Sclesky
77 Followers
Undergraduate in the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. My fundamental analysis is inspired by the work of Benjamin Graham and Peter Lynch. My technical analysis is inspired by R.N. Elliot. I use three statement models, discounted cash flow models, and leveraged buyout models to illustrate my analyses. In addition, I use ideas on development economics in my stock picking. My favorite development economists are Amartya Sen and Muhammad Yunus. I think that their work in understanding the macroeconomy provides great insight into how companies are able to capture positive social sentiment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
kevn1111
Today, 10:17 AM
Premium
Comments (11.04K)
Do note that at recent conference that CMA noted they added over $2B in deposits. Furthermore investment maturities in remaining 2023 and 2024 will not be reinvested to provide additional liquidity.

I continue to see a management group that is very fiscally prudent, communicated regularly with their big customers, and overall performing exceptionally even if fear is priced into the stock price.

I live here in Texas and it is booming with construction everywhere in DFW area.

Agree this is worth more. But I think recession likelihood is increasing and higher rates for longer is resulting in market pressure on financials indiscriminately, whether deserved or not.

I do expect to add to my modest 1,000 share position and/or sell puts.

Patience and Discipline.

PS. Like SPG below $95 and PSX below $95 for a couple other companies in other industries. Hold positions in both although I reduced PSX in half in the $120’s.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.