Thesis

I am designing a margin portfolio and am in the process of researching attractive low-volatility couples. So far, I am noticing that the most attractive couples are those with underlyings which spend more time ranging than trending.

This article is exploring the possibility of coupling Direxion Daily's 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF) with their 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMV). This strategy has us shorting both assets, so I would normally rate TMF and TMV as Sells. However, the historical performance of this couple is unattractive enough that I cannot justify entering the position, so I currently rate both TMF and TMV as Holds.

Backgrounds

Both funds were formed on April 16, 2009. TMF and TMV both attempt to achieve 3x or -3x the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. TMF currently carries a net expense ratio of 1.06%, while TMV's is 1.01%.

Enough people have misunderstood the long-term behavior of leveraged ETFs that the SEC and FINRA both issued warnings. They decay because they have a higher beta than their underlying. I gave an explanation as to how this leads to long-term erosion in my recent LABU vs. LABD article.

Weightings

When plugging in two assets which are designed to be inversely correlated, it is typical for my minimum variance calculator to produce values which essentially amount to a 50/50 ratio. With this couple it is showing that a minimum variance of 0.01953 can be achieved by holding TMF at a 50.53% weighting and TMV at a 49.47%. This can be done by shorting TMV by $978.99 for every $1000 one was short TMF.

TMF vs. TMV Weightings (By Author)

Combined Performance

The performance of this low volatility couple is determined by the behavior of their underlying. While the two assets are highly correlated on daily timeframes, when their underlying experiences strong trends with few pullbacks, the coupled position falls out of co-integration and should lose value. I am using iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) as a reference.

Over the last month, TLT is down 7.31%, TMF is down by 21.3% and TMV is up by 23.78%. The short couple would be down by 1.24%.

TMF vs. TMV 1 Month (Seeking Alpha)

Over the six months, TLT is down 18.45%, TMF is down by 48.83% and TMV is up by 75.37%. The short couple would be down by 13.27%.

TMF vs. TMV 6 Months (Seeking Alpha)

Over the year, TLT is down 16.28%, TMF is down by 48.78% and TMV is up by 45.21%. The short couple would be down by 1.78%.

TMF vs TMV 1 Year (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last three years, TLT is down 46.59%, TMF is down by 88.42% and TMV is up by 263.62%. The short couple would be down by 87.6%.

TMF vs TMV 3 Year (Seeking Alpha)

Over the five years, TLT is down 25.61%, TMF is down by 73.4% and TMV is down by 11.53%. The short couple would be up by 42.47%.

TMF vs. TMV 5 Year (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last ten years, TLT is down 17.77%, TMF is down by 61.32% and TMV is down by 73.15%. The short couple would be up by 67.24%.

TMF vs. TMV 10 Year (Seeking Alpha)

Fees

Because this coupled position has us shorting both funds, we must also review their annual cost to borrow fees in order to produce an estimate. I am using only values from the "Latest" column.

TMF presently has an average Short Borrow Rate of 0.704%.

TMF Cost To Borrow (Fintel)

TMV presently has an average Short Borrow Rate of 8.93%.

TMV Cost To Borrow (Seeking Alpha)

Expected Returns

I should note that the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index is a major factor here. With this sort of strategy, it is best to look for underlyings which typically trade with significant volatility yet stay in a range. Again using the TLT as a reference, 20+ year bonds typically trade with relatively low volatility yet are prone to entering strong trends. This is because the behavior of bonds is heavily affected by interest rates.

TLT 10 Year (Seeking Alpha)

TLT was in a range for several months and then entered a downtrend a few months ago.

TLT 1 Year (Seeking Alpha)

Even though it has been in a strong downtrend since the end of July, I am going to use the last years worth of performance to produce an estimate for expected returns. The TMF vs. TMV 1-Year chart above is showing the short couple down by 1.78%. The yield and management fees for both sides of the position are already included in their price action, yet borrowing fees are not.

The short TMF position has experienced a 48.78% gain, but has had to pay 0.704% in borrowing fees. That side of the couple is looking at a 48.08% net gain.

The short TMV position has experienced a 45.21% loss but has had to pay 8.93% in borrowing fees. That side of the couple is looking at a 54.14% net loss.

Still assuming both positions are evenly weighted, we are left with an estimate for annual returns of -3.03% for the low volatility couple.

Risks

As mentioned above, this coupled position gains value when its underlying is trading in a volatile range. It also loses value during periods where it experiences strong trends with few reversions.

The rate of decay and correlating gains of this coupled position is dependent on the volatility of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. In addition to risk from strong trends, results may fall below expectations when the underlying experiences periods of low volatility.

Even though the estimated annual borrowing fees are presently manageable, they can be expected to vary over time. When the fees increase, the pairs trade becomes less appealing.

This is less of a problem when the borrowing rates are elevated for only a short time. However, if they were to stay elevated, the projections for long-term returns would need to be lowered.

Hard to borrow fees may also apply to the couple. My above estimates for returns do not include them. When I recently wrote an article on a LABD vs. LABU pairs trade, its expected returns were significantly more appealing. However, similar to TMV, LABD currently has an average cost to borrow above 8%. One of the readers reported in the comments that LABD was hard to borrow. I have to assume the same problem may be encountered when trying to enter a short position in TMV.

Catalysts

If the underlying were to enter a period with higher than average volatility, the couple may outperform expectations. Potentially, this may be even more attractive if the violent moves stay in a range instead of finding themselves in a trend.

Conclusions

I believe this TMF vs. TMV couple is significantly less attractive than most of the others I have examined. The low volatility of the bond market means projected returns, even in ranging markets, are expected to be less than with most other underlyings.

If I wasn't worried about repeatedly causing taxable events, I would consider attempting to run the position during periods where it's clear that interest rates weren't expected to change soon, only to go risk off and remove the position right before scheduled Fed announcements.

I began looking into low-volatility margin portfolios a few months ago. I was originally planning on producing cash flow from covered call ETFs; hedging their volatility by taking on inversely correlated short positions in leveraged ETFs. I discovered that the decay rates on some of the hedges have attractive expected returns.

I suspect I am still 2 or 3 months from switching gears away from researching and moving on to paper trading a rough draft of the portfolio. I want to become more familiar with its mechanics before I try it out with real money. While I am quite certain several double short pairs trades are likely to make it into the rough draft, I doubt this couple will.