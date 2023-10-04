Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Freeport-McMoRan: Despite Weakness Ahead, The Stock Is Now Attractive

Oct. 04, 2023
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Freeport-McMoRan's second quarter 2023 results exceeded expectations with a profit of $343 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.35.
  • Revenues increased by 5.9% year over year to $5,737 million in Q2'23, driven by higher production despite lower copper prices.
  • The company's stock performance has slightly outperformed the COPX ETF, and long-term investment in Freeport-McMoRan is recommended due to its focus on gold and copper mining.
  • I recommend buying FCX between $36.25 and $35.6 with possible lower support at $34.5.

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly traded copper company, released its second quarter 2023 results on July 20, 2023.

Note: This article updates my preceding article, published on June 24, 2023. I have been following Freeport-McMoRan since Sept. 2019.

Unfortunately, my marketplace will close at the end of October.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX, SCCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term FCX frequently and own a medium FCX long-term.

Comments

a
artster
Today, 10:21 AM
Why not wait to buy on weakness? This could be tax loss sale candidate for a lot of investors. Low dividend! China weak! Terrible macro environment . I Agee in 5 years May be way higher. That said isn't the mantra "Buy Low Sell High"
Today, 10:24 AM
@artster

It is what I am doing... All I am saying is that the stock is now oversold and presents a short-term opportunity.
