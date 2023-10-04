Scott Olson

While shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) have risen by more than 60% over the past year when I rated TOL a buy, they are now down over 15% from their highs. With mortgage rates nearing 8%, concern about the durability of the housing market has increased. Today, I reiterate the buy recommendation as I view shares as cheap, TOL relatively well positioned for current market conditions, and as it has over the past year, because I expect housing dynamics to outperform pessimistic expectations.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s fiscal third quarter ending July 31, Toll reported genuinely fantastic results, laying to rest fears that slowing in the housing market to this point was weighing on profitability. In fact, EPS of $3.73 was up 59% from the $2.35 last year. This was thanks to home sales revenue rising 19%. There were two components of this increase as Toll delivered 2,534 homes, up almost 5%. Additionally, the average selling prices increased to $1.06 million from $934k.

Alongside strong topline results, TOL benefited from improving supply chains and normalizing commodity costs, which mean that adjusted gross margin expanded 140bp to 29.3%. Further, its expense rationalization efforts showed success with SG&A spending as a share of revenue down 170bp to 8.6%. Higher selling prices, more deliveries, and doing so at wider margins is a recipe for substantial profit growth, and that is exactly what Toll delivered for investors. One can look at these results and wonder “what slow down?”

I think it is important to note that the housing market did slow, in later 2022 and early 2023, as consumers were faced with the shock of higher rates. As a consequence, Toll, like virtually every builder saw orders fall last year. Because of that, its backlog has fallen from 10,725 to 7,295 while its value of $7.9 billion is down $3.2 billion. Essentially, as orders fell, TOL maintained a similar pace of deliveries, eating into that backlog. Indeed, this backlog exists in order to help provide some insulation to operations from temporary shifts in demand.

Management said that demand has improved “markedly” since earlier this year because many potential buyers last year put off buying a home, but seeing that rates were not set to reverse course and facing life events (sometimes you can only wait so long before moving), they have come back into the market. This commentary is supported by the fact that signed contracts in the quarter were 2,245, up from 1,266 last year, a 77% increase, though the dollar value rose a more 30% as there was a mix shift toward the lower-priced Mountain region where orders more than doubled to 632. Still, the average backlog price sales price of $1.080 million is higher than the $1.05 million last year.

Notably, on the earnings call, Toll said traffic in August was “good,” declining less than half of the normal seasonal decline from July even as rates continued to rise. With orders recovering, backlog attrition should meaningfully slow, allowing Toll to maintain a similar pace of deliveries next year.

Toll has weathered the weakness well, using its backlog wisely, and substantially growing profits. Management is guiding to $11.50-$12 in EPS this year, with a $150 million buyback planned in Q4. This implies $3.20-$3.70 in Q4 earnings, similar to Q3’s levels, and indicating it continues to withstand headwinds.

A major reason for this is that it operates in a unique niche among large, publicly traded homebuilders: the luxury market. As noted above, its average sales price is over $1 million. As you can see below when compared to other builders on their 2022 delivered price, Toll is nearly double peers. Unlike a first-time homebuyer who may be stretching to that last dollar to get into a house, luxury buyers tend to have more financial flexibility. This is evidenced by that fact 25% of its buyers are cash—when you are a cash buyer, mortgage rates don’t matter much to your decision. Of those who take a mortgage, the loan to value is just 68%, well below the standard 80% (i.e. putting 20% down).

Toll Brothers

Those who borrow, borrow less to buy a house from Toll, and a large share of buyers do not borrow at all, as luxury buyers tend to have a wider pool of assets from which to make a home purchase. By operating at the upper echelon of the housing market, Toll has insulated itself relative to peers from movements in interest rates. I am not saying Toll has no exposure—most of its buyers do take a mortgage, but it is less exposed to rates than builders who serve lower price points. 10% mortgage rates would be good for no builders, but they would be less bad for Toll than a company like KB Home (KBH), which serves first-time buyers primarily.

Beyond its niche, Toll has taken other actions to create a resilient business. Today, just half of its lots are owned, down from 70% a decade ago, reducing capital intensity and providing more flexibility. If the market turns down sharply, it can choose to not to exercise options on the 50% of land it does not own, rather than being saddled with expensive land on the balance sheet. It also is carrying $1 billion of cash, providing flexibility for buybacks or to make bolt-on purchases. It has steadily reduced debt, bringing debt to capital below 25%, and Toll does not have a single maturity until 2026. It will not have to refinance any debt at today’s higher interest for some time, and it has sufficient cash to pay down debt at maturity should it choose rather than roll it over.

Toll Brothers

Thanks to this strong financial position, Toll has executed on $240 million in share repurchase this year, including $147 million last quarter and with another ~$150 million anticipated in Q4. Since 2016, TOL has bought back 78 million shares at an average price below $42. That has reduced its share count by 37%. Ongoing share count reduction will help to insulate EPS declines, even if net income were to fall.

Over the next 12 months, I expect Toll to generate at least $11.50 in earnings—it can do so, by having deliveries down low-single digits over the next 12 months from H2 2023 levels, margins compress about 50bp, and have an average sales price in-line with the current backlog of $1.08 million. With share count likely to decline by 5%, assuming a similar sales pace of repurchases, earnings could end up closer to $12.

That leaves shares around 6-6.3x earnings, a very cheap multiple, suggesting markets fear that even as its backlog supports profits over the next 12 months, earnings will have to fall meaningfully at some point. With rates rising as much as they have, I understand the impulse to think housing will need to fall significantly. Many felt this would happen when mortgage rates went from 3% to 6% last year, but it did not. Now of course, there is some level that of rates that would “break” the housing market, and we may not know it until we hit it. However, the reason I believe housing can hold around current levels is that we have too little supply, and supply shortages keep prices resilient.

The US built so little housing after the financial crisis that in the past twenty years, we have created 4 million more households than new housing units. This scarcity of new supply has minimized how far housing prices can fall, and why it often seems every sales has multiple interested buyers. Even if higher rates reduce demand from some buyers, the natural demand level is substantially above supply that the market holds in relatively well.

Census Bureau, my own calculations

Indeed, we have seen that as home prices have resumed their increase in recent months after falling modestly last year when rates first shot up. They remain near all-time high levels.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Perversely, the Fed’s rate hiking quest to reduce demand has also served to reduce supply, negating some of the demand loss to keep prices strong. This has happened through two channels. First, builders have stepped back. Scarred from 2008 and afraid of over-building, the construct surge of 2021-2022 has reversed as builders wanted to be certain last’s year’s softening of demand was not permanent. There will now be meaningfully fewer new homes hitting the market than last year. You can also see below just how much construction fell in the 2010s, driving the under-supplied market conditions we have today.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

On top of this, the rise in rates has made it very expensive for someone currently in a house with a 3-4% mortgage to move, as the rise in interest rates over the past two years has caused the monthly payment on a $300k mortgage to rise about $800. Unless you absolutely have to move, you are likely staying put with that low mortgage rate acting like a golden handcuff to your current property. As such, the supply of existing homes remains very low by historic standards even after its recent rise.

Trading Economics

So even as demand has fallen, supply has too, negating some of this. The net drop in demand has not been enough to stop the housing market from functioning, given the structural shortage. And with less construction occurring, that structural shortage is likely to persist even longer. These are not enjoyable conditions for homebuyers, but they are favorable for homebuilders. It is always good to sell into an under-supplied market. Layer on top of that the fact that Toll’s higher-end buyers are less rate sensitive, and it is understandable why the business has held up so well.

Now, if we go into a recession or rates go up another 100bp, we may see demand significantly weaken to cause challenges, but at 6x forward earnings, investors are being well compensated for this risk, particularly considering Toll’s stellar balance sheet and steady share repurchases. I suspect housing fears will persist, but as Toll continues to generate strong results, the multiple can modestly expand to about 8.5-9x or $100 per share. That leaves about 40% upside from here, which is why the stock is still a buy. Use the recent weakness as an opportunity to build positions.