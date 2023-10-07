Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The 8 Best Dividend Aristocrat Bargains For October

Oct. 07, 2023 7:30 AM ETABM, ALB, CB, CTBI, ESS, FRT, NFG, WTRG
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Soaring interest rates have the stock market pulling back, but the 2024 recession could cause stocks to fall another 22% to 28%.
  • Dividend aristocrats are the ultimate sleep well at night choice for income investors worried about what's coming next.
  • Here are the 8 most undervalued very secure dividend aristocrats, which are 35% historically undervalued.
  • They are expected to keep delivering 13% long-term returns, just as they've done for the last three decades.
  • In the next two years, they could double, and in the next decade, they offer 400% total return potential. That's 6X better return potential than the S&P through 2025 and 3X better over the next decade—Buffett-like return potential from the ultimate blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Cash is king, economic treasure and financial successful retirement conceptual idea with gold metal crown on pile of 100 dollar bills isolated on white background

Moussa81

It's been a rough few weeks for investors who forgot that stocks don't always go up.

The 8% decline in the S&P and Nasdaq is likely just a taste of what's coming soon to a portfolio near you.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and more. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2.5 million family charity hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
107.61K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.