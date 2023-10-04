Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valmont: Negative EPS Revisions And Bearish Technicals Point To Lower Prices

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers

Summary

  • Valmont Industries, a US producer of metal products, has a strong history but now may not be the time to add to existing positions.
  • The long-term MACD indicator and MACD histogram suggest that Valmont's stock may continue to decline.
  • In the second quarter, agriculture revenues dropped by almost 26%, indicating a struggle to maintain pricing power.

A coil of hot-rolled steel

Alexander_Fagaulin/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) is a US producer of metal products that sells into international markets worldwide. Through its two segments (Agriculture & Infrastructure), Valmont provides an array of products from the likes of steel & electrical transmission solutions on the

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
jrj90620
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (1.07K)
In other words,if the world economy goes down,VMI stock will go down.So will just about every other company's stock.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.