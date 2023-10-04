Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Goldman Sachs: Down 25%, Yielding Near 4%, Why I'm Still Avoiding The Stock

Oct. 04, 2023 11:04 AM ET
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Goldman Sachs offers a 3.6% dividend with solid growth but falls below the sector's median yield.
  • GS is an investment bank with limited lending exposure, showing resilience despite recent share price declines.
  • While maintaining a strong balance sheet, GS faces potential challenges in the current economic environment, making it a hold for now, with possible buying opportunities in the future.
Fraud Charge Against Goldman Sachs Takes Toll On Market Indices

Chris Hondros

Introduction

I care a lot about what Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) says when it comes to the economy. The bank often has great intel and research teams that focus on specific areas, adding value to my own research in energy, agriculture, transportation, and

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.04K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Comments (4)

a
artster
Today, 11:24 AM
Investing Group
Comments (537)
Thanks for the article. The buybacks are huge on GS . Lower for longer on SP allows them to buy even more stock. IPO's are likely to pick up next year! Macro likely to improve in 2024 (election year) long & strong! Look to add on any weakness.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.01K)
@artster Yes, if they are able to keep income stable, they can accelerate buybacks!

Thank you for stopping by!
c
cons123
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (1.66K)
I believe GS is a buy around tangible book based on the history of the stock. I will add to my existing position at that price.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.01K)
@cons123 I hope you are right.

Happy investing!
