Chris Hondros

Introduction

I care a lot about what Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) says when it comes to the economy. The bank often has great intel and research teams that focus on specific areas, adding value to my own research in energy, agriculture, transportation, and related.

However, I haven't looked into the bank's own numbers since 2017.

Goldman Sachs shares currently yield 3.6%, which makes the bank a high-yield investment. Furthermore, the dividend, protected by a sub-45% payout ratio, comes with a five-year dividend CAGR of 27%.

Hence, the only weak score on its Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard is its yield, which, despite being 3.6%, is still below the sector median of 4.1%.

Seeking Alpha

In this article, I'll walk you through my thoughts and recent developments as I explain why Goldman Sachs is not yet a Buy for me despite its attractive yield, buybacks, and measures to streamline the business.

So, let's get to it!

Goldman Is Positioning Itself For A Streamlined Future

I like good banking stocks, but only for specific situations.

Banks are terrific tools for income. The median yield is 4.1%, with some banks offering yields close to double-digits.

However, they are horrible tools when it comes to generating wealth with a favorable risk/reward.

Going back to 2006 (we include the entire Great Financial Crisis), the S&P 500 has returned 9.2% per year. Banking stocks (KBE) have returned just 0.44% during this period - including dividends! The financial sector (XLF) has returned 3.5% per year.

Portfolio Visualizer

The main difference between the financial sector and the banking industry is that the financial sector goes well beyond traditional banking. Most banks rely on borrowing and lending money, a very cyclical business.

Goldman Sachs may be a bank, but it's a different bank.

At the risk of stating the obvious, it's an investment bank with limited exposure to lending and borrowing.

69% of the bank's 2022 revenues came from Global Banking & Markets. 28% of its revenues were provided by Asset & Wealth Management.

Having said that, GS shares are currently 27% below their all-time high. Shares are down 11% year-to-date. Meanwhile, analysts remain optimistic. Its consensus price target is $383, which is 25% above the current price. The only downgrade rating it has received (from what I can see) is a neutral rating with a $400 target on July 25.

FINVIZ

I'm bringing this up for one reason: if the bank is able to escape issues faced by other banks, like higher loan default risks and unfavorable net interest margin developments, it may be a great buy at these levels.

Unfortunately, it's not that easy. Higher rates are doing a number on GS as well.

In the second quarter, Global Banking and Markets produced $7.2 billion in revenues, with advisory revenues down due to lower industry completions but strong positions in equity underwriting. Total year-on-year growth was negative 15%.

Asset & Wealth Management revenues were $3 billion, showing a decline in equity and debt investments but growth in management and other fees. The total decline was 5% on a year-on-year basis.

Goldman Sachs

However, the firm's strategic efforts in Platform Solutions yielded $659 million in revenues.

Additionally, firm-wide net interest income was $1.7 billion, and provisions for credit losses were primarily due to growth and charge-offs in consumer platforms.

During the earnings call, the company explained that the challenging macro environment, characterized by low investment banking activity and cautious CEO sentiment due to factors like inflation and geopolitical tensions, impacted results, which makes sense.

However, there was also good news, as its underlying business remains healthy.

According to the company, total firmwide assets under supervision reached a record $2.7 trillion, driven by market appreciation and continued inflows.

Goldman Sachs

Alternative assets under supervision stood at $267 billion, contributing $521 million in management and other fees for the quarter.

The firm is actively reducing its historical principal investment portfolio and making progress towards achieving the 2024 year-end target.

On-balance sheet alternative investments totaled approximately $53 billion, of which $24 billion is related to our historical principal investment portfolio. In the second quarter, we reduced this portfolio by $3.6 billion which included sales of a number of CRE-related investments, bringing year-to-date reductions to approximately $6 billion and putting us well on pace to achieve our 2024 year-end target of a historical principal investment portfolio below $15 billion.

Goldman also reiterated its commitment to improving efficiency ratios and is focused on risk management, particularly regarding its commercial real estate exposure.

Having said that, during last month's Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, the company reiterated the edge it has in investment banking and wealth management.

It also anticipates a more favorable environment in 2024, with ongoing efforts to streamline operations and drive progress despite the adversities faced in the past year.

With regard to wealth management operations, the company highlighted the unique position it holds in asset wealth management, managing a substantial asset base and a diverse portfolio encompassing both public and private markets.

The emphasis was on their capability to tailor solutions for clients, leveraging their global reach and strong positions across various market segments.

This includes the sale of its personal financial management business to Creative Planning.

Google News

I think this is a decision that makes a lot of sense for a changing macroeconomic landscape. According to the company, it's a move to allocate resources toward growing its ultra-high-net-worth business.

This sale allowed them to streamline their strategy and focus on their core strengths.

They also committed to continued collaboration with registered investment advisors to attract assets to their asset management business, underlining the absence of conflicts with their own RIA platform, which provides clarity in their strategic direction.

Furthermore, the company remains committed to shareholder distributions.

Dividends & Buybacks

This is what the company said during the Barclays conference:

We've been very committed to capital return and making capital return more consistent. It's one of the reasons why we've tripled our dividend over the course of the period of time from 2019 to now. And we just raised our dividend by another 10%.

On July 19, the company hiked its dividend by 10% to $2.75. As I already mentioned in the intro, this dividend translates to an annual dividend of $11 per share, which implies a 3.6% yield.

This dividend is also protected by a CET 1 ratio of 15%. The requirement is 6%. The bank has an A+ credit rating.

Furthermore, the dividend was kept steady during the Great Financial Crisis, which is a clear benefit of owning financial institutions with less risk to (risky) loans.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, the bank has a history of aggressive buybacks, buying back 27% of its stock over the past ten years alone. This has significantly contributed to its outperforming total return.

Data by YCharts

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

I'm not surprised that the average analyst is upbeat about GS. After all, the company is trading at its tangible book value. It usually trades above it when economic growth is favorable.

Also, analysts expect the company to grow its book value (per share) from $304 in 2022 to $348 in 2025. That's a 14% expected three-year growth rate in an unfavorable environment, including the ongoing business transition.

Data by YCharts

If this were a normal business environment, I would make the case that GS is a Buy. The dividend is juicy, backed by a healthy balance sheet, and accompanied by aggressive buybacks.

I also like the focus on ultra-high-net-worth clients, as I'm less bullish on the average investor over the next few years (even those with enough funds to be Goldman clients).

While I expect that GS will keep outperforming the average banking stock, I'm not a buyer at these levels. I expect that analyst estimates will come down as the environment with elevated rates may further dampen M&A activity and wealth management.

However, this isn't a call to sell GS stock.

To investors seeking banking exposure, I say go with banks that are underweight in traditional banking. This applies to GS.

Depending on economic developments, I think we might get a shot at buying GS below last year's lows, which I believe would make for a great opportunity to slowly start accumulating GS shares.

FINVIZ

Bear in mind that while GS has a better risk/reward than most banks, it is prone to steep selloffs.

30% to 40% sell-offs are very common.

Data by YCharts

For now, I will give the stock a Hold rating. Depending on economic developments and its stock price development, I may upgrade it to Buy over the next few quarters.

Takeaway

Despite its attractive yield and robust dividend history, Goldman Sachs isn't an immediate Buy for me. GS, being more than a traditional bank, stands resilient with diverse revenue streams. The recent strategic shifts reflect its commitment to a streamlined future, emphasizing its strength in investment banking and wealth management.

Despite headwinds like higher rates affecting revenues, GS maintains a healthy business. I appreciate its dividend growth and buyback history, but current market conditions make me cautious.

I recommend monitoring GS, especially for potential dips below prior lows, presenting a favorable entry point.