Runway Growth Finance: Should You Grab The Venture Debt Powered 13.1% Yield?

Oct. 04, 2023 11:05 AM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)
Summary

  • Runway Growth Finance is paying out a 13.1% regular dividend yield that's 123% covered by net investment income.
  • The BDC is currently swapping hands at a 15% discount to NAV per share as of the end of second quarter of its fiscal 2023.
  • NAV has been dipping, with the BDC also taking a conservative approach to new investments.

Photo of shops and restaurants at Tower Shops outdoor mall Davie Florida Madison Reed

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) only went public in October 2021 but has since returned around 19% on a total return basis, with a dip in its net asset value and its share price countered by

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

