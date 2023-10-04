Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Agnico Eagle: Too Cheap To Ignore

Oct. 04, 2023 11:06 AM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), AEM:CA14 Comments
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
27.63K Followers

Summary

  • Agnico Eagle Mines is down sharply from its highs, and is a case of the proverbial baby being thrown out with the bathwater.
  • This is because the company offers low-capex growth, industry-leading margins, and diversification in top-tier jurisdictions, yet trades at a significant discount to its historical multiple.
  • In this update, we'll look at its relatively low capex growth opportunities, its valuation after this sharp correction, and why AEM stock is a premier pick for gold exposure.

Fosterville Gold Mine

tracielouise

It's been a rough stretch for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with the sector finding itself down ~30% from its May highs despite a relatively mild 12% decline in the gold price. This is even more disappointing considering that the index

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

arok79
arok79
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (5.41K)
It will get cheaper than most think. Dollar going for a spike. Watch out
M
Michael_107
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (87)
Hi Taylor,

Fantastic write up.

I own AEM. And also GOLD

Do you think GOLD will preform well alongside AEM?

I ask because I am thinking of selling my shares of GOLD and purchase AEM

Thank you very much
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 12:17 PM
Comments (16.87K)
Hi Michael,

Thanks for reading!

To be fair to subscribers I only share my rankings, top picks, current positions, sentiment indicators for gold, GDX, silver and thoughts outside of what are in my articles in my private newsletter at the below link:

buy.stripe.com/...
T
The crystal ball investor
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (825)
Hi Taylor, I definitely agree with that as AEM is the only gold miner I have in my portfolio. They are indeed hedging fuel but diesel fuel costs are about 400 mln, while the CAD exposure (opex and capex) is around 4 bn. So the weak CAD helps them much more. As an assurance policy, they partially hedge the currency risk including CAD.
I'm not surprised (I just feel sad) that the Western players again have caused the gold price (including the gold miners) to plummet but this may be the last drop before take-off above $ 2060. Then your target of 65 will prove to be very conservative.
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (16.87K)
Hi CBI,

I don't know if I'd call it a weak CAD in Q4 so far, Q4 2023 average rate is similar to where it was last year in Q4 2022 unless it continues to rise, it averaged 1.355 in Q4 2022, and as you note, also substantial hedges there. Good luck with your position.
W
Will5789
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (377)
Definitely adding here. $43 was my target price.
BeaBaggage
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (12.84K)
Appreciate the update on $AEM was unaware of the great diesel fuel hedges in place, a plus for sure. Added this AM at 43.53US which helped bring my basis under $46 in this core holding in gold mining. Lapping up AEM, NEM and GOLD in the selloff in miners where sentiment is non existent to run for the hills. Bea
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (16.87K)
Hi Bea,

Thanks for reading & good luck!
r
reggie07
Today, 11:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (58)
irresistible! i did not!
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (16.87K)
Hi Reggie,

Thanks for reading!
mrmrmrj
mrmrmrj
Today, 11:11 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (154)
I would love to own AEM at 5% FCF yield. That would be just under $40, the Oct 2022 low.
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (16.87K)
Hi MRMR,

Agree, was buying last year under $40.00 and couldn't believe we saw those prices, the stock arguably even better positioned here given that the long-term pipeline looks even better and M&A hangover mostly over.
E
EquiVest International
Today, 11:11 AM
Premium
Comments (91)
Agreed. Thanks for the update.
Taylor Dart
Taylor Dart
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (16.87K)
Thanks for reading!
