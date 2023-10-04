New Article Competition: Best Value Idea

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oct. 04, 2023
SA Article Competitions
Seeking Alpha's Editorial Team is excited to announce our next article competition: Best Value Idea.

For this competition, we are looking for analysis of your Best Value Idea (long only).

Entry Period

The competition will start today and will run until October 25 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winners will be announced within two weeks of the close date.

Prizes

Three winners - chosen by a team of editors, based primarily on how compelling the thesis is and independent insights - will each receive a monetary award. All three articles will also be featured to SA's PRO subscribers.

  • First place: $1,000

  • Second place: $750

  • Third place: $500

Competition Guidelines

All entries should conform to SA article submission guidelines. In general, we're most interested in analysis that's actionable, well-supported, and detailed. Specifically, we're looking for the following:

1. The article should present a clear and compelling thesis that highlights why a stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency is a value idea.

2. The article should focus on a stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency that is tradable in the United States or Canada, for which Seeking Alpha has a stock page. To avoid obscure and/or illiquid investments, the following minimums should apply:

  • Stocks should have a minimum of $200,000 in average daily trading volume.

  • ETFs should regularly have a bid-ask spread lower than 1%.

  • Cryptocurrencies should have a minimum total market cap of $2 billion.

Micro-cap stocks are eligible, but articles on micro-caps are subject to more scrutiny (see our policy here).

3. The article should include sections on valuation and risks.

4. Please avoid submitting articles for this competition on stocks, ETFs, or cryptocurrencies that you have recently written about. The only exceptions are if your thesis has changed or there is a recent major event or catalyst.

SA Article Competitions
The Seeking Alpha Editorial Team occasionally runs Article Competitions and other contests for the benefit of both our contributors and readers.

