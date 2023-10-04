Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silicon Motion Technology: A Few Reasons To Turn More Constructive

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has lost 22% of its value this year, but we feel things may pick up from here.
  • Underlying conditions in the NAND flash market look set to improve, and Silicon Motion's GM weakness has likely bottomed out.
  • Silicon Motion is priced at a 25% discount to its long-term P/E average, yet it looks poised to deliver 60% earnings CAGR between FY23 and FY25.
  • Silicon Motion is well-placed to receive substantial damages from MaxLinear, and a potential 4% yield could cushion any further weakness.
  • We like the risk-reward on both the standalone and relative strength charts.

M.2 NAND SSD solid state drive technology. engineer person hold hardware device to upgrade desktop or laptop.

Andrii Atanov

Company Profile And Recent Performance

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO), a small-cap fabless semiconductor stock, could serve as a fitting proxy to play the global SSD-related NAND flash controller market, where it is the leader. Besides the supply of

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.86K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.