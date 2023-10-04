Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Organon: The Federal Reserve Black Swan (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 04, 2023 11:45 AM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.56K Followers

Summary

  • The stock of junk-rated Organon & Co. has lost more than 40% since my first article, largely due to interest rates continuing to rise.
  • I take a close look at the company's debt and how I think the situation will evolve until 2028 - when OGN will have to refinance most of its debt.
  • Besides a brief update on Organon's Q2 performance, I explain why the company's debt situation remains manageable even under a "higher for longer" scenario.
  • OGN stock is cheap even under very conservative assumptions. In my view, it has become a classical deep value situation that justifies a speculative long position.

Porträt eines schwarzen Schwans (Cygnus atratus)

Andyworks/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) stock has fallen sharply in recent months and is still in no-man's land when it comes to finding a bottom. In February 2023, I cautioned against buying OGN

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.56K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Disclosure: I might initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock in OGN over the next 72 hours. The contents of this article, my previous articles, and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am a private investor from Europe and share my investing journey here on Seeking Alpha. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. Although I do my best to make sure that what I write is accurate and well researched, I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.