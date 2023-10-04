Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: Close, But Not Quite There Yet

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.45K Followers

Summary

  • Verizon's stock has declined 21% this year, worse than its competitors Comcast and T-Mobile.
  • Despite the decline, Verizon has a high dividend yield and an attractive valuation.
  • Rising interest rates and potential weakness in revenue growth pose challenges for Verizon's future performance.
  • In this article I make the case that VZ stock would be a compelling buy at $26-$27, but is a risky proposition at the current level.

General Views of New York

Verizon logo

Bruce Bennett

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stock has been badly beaten down this year. At a time when the broad market indexes have mostly risen, VZ stock has declined 21% in price. As a telco, Verizon has a large amount of debt, which

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.45K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (7.85K)
There now! Once lead issue was greatly reduced it should have bumped 6-8. Streaming is winning for VZ and CAPEX is. Beginning to fall.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.