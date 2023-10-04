Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KeyCorp: I Am Adding This 8.1% Yielding Regional Bank Gem Ahead Of Q3

Oct. 04, 2023 12:07 PM ETKeyCorp (KEY)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Regional banks like KeyCorp have suffered valuation losses lately, presenting a buying opportunity ahead of the Q3 earnings season.
  • KeyCorp is trading at 16% discount to book value and is making rapid progress in cutting (non-interest) expenses.
  • KeyCorp's aggressive cost cuts and potential restoration of its deposit base in Q3'23 could lead to a positive EPS surprise later this month.

KeyBank office building in Buffalo, NY, USA.

Regional banks like KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) as well as other community-focused regional banking franchises such as Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) or U.S. Bancorp (USB) have considerable suffered valuation losses lately and I believe investors have

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KEY, FITB, USB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

