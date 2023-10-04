JHVEPhoto

Regional banks like KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) as well as other community-focused regional banking franchises such as Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) or U.S. Bancorp (USB) have considerable suffered valuation losses lately and I believe investors have a strong opportunity to buy the drop ahead of the third-quarter earnings season. KeyCorp is one of the few regional banks that is still trading at a discount to book value and I expect a strong Q3'23 earnings report from the community bank driven chiefly by expense cuts.

While the bank has said that it expects net interest margin headwinds in the near term, the valuation proposition is attractive nonetheless: with a 16% discount to book value and, in my opinion, strong potential to outperform EPS expectations in the third-quarter, I consider the risk profile for KeyCorp to be very attractive ahead of the Q3 earnings season!

Previous rating

I recommended KeyCorp after the financial crisis hit the sector in April and currently have a strong buy rating on the regional bank. Given that I expect a strong performance from KeyCorp for the third-quarter, especially in the non-interest expense category, I believe that the regional bank has considerable earnings surprise potential that investors are currently ignoring. That the bank's shares have recently dropped, leading to a widening of the book value discount, only serves to increase my conviction to increase my position ahead of the Q3'23 earnings release. KeyCorp could also make progress in terms of its deposit base restoration and maybe even guide for stricter expense cuts in the fourth-quarter.

Sequential deposit growth

KeyCorp's deposits increased by $1.0B (on a period-end basis) in the second-quarter, and the regional bank like has seen a continuation of favorable deposit flows in the third-quarter. Since deposit growth returned in the second-quarter and the overall deposit situation at a number of regional banks improved as well in Q2'23 (Source), I would expect KeyCorp to report a sequential gain in deposits for the third-quarter as well. What I also like about KeyCorp is that the bank has three-quarters of its deposits tied to FDIC insurance.

Source: KeyCorp

Together with aggressive costs, I believe KeyCorp has a strong opportunity to outperform EPS estimates for Q3'23. Analysts currently expect KeyCorp to report earnings of $0.27 per-share, potentially showing a 51% decline year over year. Investors appear overly bearish considering favorable deposit trends in the second-quarter and this is exactly why I see surprise potential for KeyCorp ahead of the earnings release.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Expense cuts could drive EPS out-performance

KeyCorp is aggressively cutting expenses which I believe could potentially drive strong EPS performance for the third-quarter, especially if the company also made progress in the restoration of its deposit base.

While the market clearly expects the bank's bottom line to remain pressured due to net interest margin headwinds, KeyCorp has managed to push for aggressive cost cuts so far this year. In the second-quarter, KeyCorp lowered its non-interest expenses by a solid $100M compared to the prior quarter, chiefly because of an adjustment to payrolls.

KeyCorp's non-interest expenses declined $79M in the second-quarter, quarter over quarter, showing a 9% Q/Q decline. KeyCorp's cut its incentive and stock-based compensation and severance expenses, resulting in significant cost relief in the second-quarter. Going forward, I would expect the bank to continue to execute on its rigorous cost review and I believe non-interest expenses could fall to below $1.0B by the end of the year.

Source: KeyCorp

Financial strength

KeyCorp has a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio -- which measures the bank's financial strength and its ability to absorb losses in the case the U.S. economy were to fall into a severe recession, resulting in a sharp increase of loan losses -- of 9.2%. The Tier 1 capital ratio increased slightly, by 0.1 PP in Q2'23, and falls squarely into the bank's long term operating range of 9.0-9.5%.

Source: KeyCorp

KeyCorp's valuation

KeyCorp is currently trading at an 16% discount to book value. The bank has traded at a discount for a long time, in part because the company does have commercial real estate exposure that investors have been concerned about this year after Silicon Valley Bank failed... which I discussed in my earlier work as well. KeyCorp is still trading at a relatively large discount to book value while other regional banks have seen stronger post-crisis rebounds in the last several months. Not surprisingly, this is also why I see the strongest remaining recovery potential with KeyCorp: shares are trading 28% below their 1-year average P/B ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risks with KeyCorp

The biggest risk factor for Key Corp and other community banks are net interest margin headwinds. The bank has guided for a 4-6% decline in its net interest margin in the third-quarter (which should be fully priced into KeyCorp's valuation at this point) as well as a 2-3% quarter over quarter drop in the fourth-quarter. The second-biggest risk that I see for KeyCorp, given my focus on cost controls, is that the bank fails to make meaningful progress in cutting expenses to a meaningful degree.

Final thoughts

KeyCorp looks to me to be an especially attractive bet on the regional bank market ahead of the release of Q3'23 earnings because the bank could surprise in its non-interest expense category while net interest margin declines and KeyCorp's exposure to the commercial real estate market are already fully reflected in the bank's valuation. I believe KeyCorp, at least for me, represents strong value, in part because KEY is still selling at an exaggerated discount to book value. If KeyCorp sees an uptick in its deposits in Q3, paired with continued and aggressive personnel cost cut reductions, I believe we could see the gap between stock price and book value get eliminated in the short-term!