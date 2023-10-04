Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Painful Wait For A Volume Recovery At Unifi Drags On

Oct. 04, 2023 12:25 PM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers

Summary

  • Unifi's stock has continued to struggle due to ongoing volume pressures tied to weak retail clothing volumes.
  • With underwhelming demand, clothing retailers are still reducing inventory levels, leading to a prolonged period of under-ordering.
  • Unifi is managing the downturn well, but weak volumes are devastating to profitability, and the company's capacity utilization is a significant factor.
  • The shares look undervalued below $9 but an underwhelming Christmas season could further extend this painful customer inventory correction cycle.

Colorful, hand dyed wool yarn for sale at a local farmers market in Seattle, WA

Claudia Cooper/iStock via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Unifi (NYSE:UFI) I noted the risk that this stock would struggle to perform so long as there were ongoing volume pressures in the business and that

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.