Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Lousy Tape Demands A Shopping List

Oct. 04, 2023 12:47 PM ETALK, BAC, D, O, SWKS, T7 Comments
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.87K Followers

Summary

  • Down markets spawn the next set of winners.
  • When the tape is lousy, creating a shopping list of stocks to buy is a lot more constructive than tracking portfolio drawdown.
  • The article provides a short list of six stocks I believe warrant further due diligence: including Bank of America, Alaska Air Group, Dominion Energy, Realty Income, AT&T, and Skyworks Solutions.
  • Each stock includes a three-point investment thesis, several key metrics, recent management commentary, my remarks, and a FAST graph valuation chart.
  • I look forward to your opinions and additional data points in the comment section.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

The Current Tape Stinks

Market averages are getting pounded. Seems like one of those times when stocks seem to go down every day. There's nowhere to hide.

Fed tightening cycles have the propensity to bring out the worst in

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
13.87K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, ALK, D, O, SWKS, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Invest In Texas profile picture
Invest In Texas
Today, 1:49 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (14.39K)
Thanks for you update @Ray Merola I agree with the majority of your thoughts. The exception being SWKS. I dont believe it's prudent of management for them to have the majority of their eggs in one basket. 64% is quite large imo. Thoughts on them being acquired by AAPL, they can certainly afford too. ?
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
Today, 1:57 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (19.78K)
@Invest In Texas I believe it's unlikely Apple would buy out Skyworks. The company has been supplying iPhone chips for a long time. As Apple has grown, so has Skyworks' business along with it. Meanwhile, the company is making inroads with all kinds of non-Apple businesses that require analog chips: other phone manufacturers, auto companies, IoT companies, and Skyworks is beginning to get involved with AI, too.

Your concern about Skyworks concentration into Apple business has been an issue for a long time. In recent years, I don't recall any rumblings about Apple even considering a change, but that doesn't mean it could not change. However, it's important to know that Skyworks makes specialized chips for the iPhone. It's not really a "shelf" item.
Tom850870 profile picture
Tom850870
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (2.89K)
I love when the market goes red, but I prefer to do it in stages, small bites, set down targets, and bite again, rinse, repeat. Problem is, I've already done that with O, and now it's green a little bit. It's a good system (so long as conviction is present), it preserves dry powder and every buy is safer and more rewarding than the last. You also need selling discipline, taking the cream off up moves to restore cash. It does mean you're not always able to buy everything you want, but the market seems to always bestow gifts if one is patient.

SPG is also coming into range (below $100), and BXMT (below $20) along with sister BXSL (below $25). Let's see it.

By the way, I've been watching O call spreads, particularly the 2025 $50/65. I bought that at a net $4.25 a while back, and O is down five bucks since. But unfortunately the $65 is dropping (proportionately) as fast as the $50, the current price (per Nasdaq) is $4.90 - .65 = $4.25, no change.

It's a big issue, so there's plenty of options, one of which would be $47.50/62.50, for the same $15 spread. That could be had for $6.10 - .95 = $5.15, meh. Looks like the $50/65 is the one, but it probably doesn't matter much where O trades. There's the 2026 for $5.70 - 1.20 = $4.50, that's not bad, two bits for 12 months. I may take some of that, and often when you go to make the actual trade, you can do better. In fact, let's do it . . . $5.58 - 1.25 = $4.33 (at IB). That's a potential 246% profit with two years to play out, on a yield security blue chip, nice.

The moral of this story is, in a down period, by all means deploy a shopping list for conviction names, but don't forget call spreads to add some spice. A small amount of change can add up to a nice cash infusion down the road. And it's fun, Vegas is for pussweeds.
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
Today, 1:50 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (19.78K)
@Tom850870 Thank you for sharing some interesting comments. Indeed, options can juice returns during down markets. I like call spreads, too.
Emerald profile picture
Emerald
Today, 1:15 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.3K)
Ray, thanks for the article and I have the following comments:

1. BAC - higher capital requirements are coming for all the primary dealer banks. The Fed needs them to purchase the flood of Treasuries being issued. This will hurt their margins. I don't know the impact, as yet.

2. Realty Income - I agree this is a major sell off, but what is missing is any discussion of their leases and their inflation formulas for increasing rent. If inflation runs higher for longer, the adjustments may be inadequate. I do not like their entry into Las Vegas gambling.

3. AT&T - as we say, "the jury is out".

I recently purchased a small position in Dominion and have owned Skyworks for years. No position in BAC or O. Cheers
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
Today, 1:48 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (19.78K)
@Emerald

BAC: CFO Alastair Borthwick spoke to the likely new capital requirements in the same investor session noted in the article. The details are in the transcript found here:

seekingalpha.com/...

Go about two-thirds of the way down and there's a Q/A about it you may find interesting and helpful.

O: In the link found in the article, Brad Thomas discussed the cash flow / rents a bit. I encourage you to read his thinking about the company and its forward prospects.

Realty Income management navigated inflationary periods before (i.e., 2006 and 2008) without missing a beat. I don't believe their business model will be impacted greatly by inflation (it's coming down) nor relative interest rates.

AT&T: Yup, the jury is out, but given the actual backdrop versus perception, I'm bullish on the stock at these levels.

Thank you for reading and commenting.
Scott Eymer profile picture
Scott Eymer
Today, 1:13 PM
Investing Group
Comments (346)
Excellent, informative read. Thank you! I have been making a shopping list. Alaska Air and Realty Income are on it.
Good luck to all!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.