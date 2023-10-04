Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: The Only 'Car Stock' I Need

Oct. 04, 2023 12:49 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)10 Comments
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s deliveries increased by 40% in 2022 and remain on track for another 37% increase this year.
  • Tesla has new market-leading products coming soon, including the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi.
  • Tesla's energy generation and storage business is growing, and should continue expanding as we advance.
  • Traditional automakers are struggling to compete with Tesla in the EV space and face challenges in transitioning from ICE cars.
  • Tesla should surpass future consensus figures, delivering substantially higher revenues and better profitability than many estimates suggest.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet.

Tesla Announces New Price Cuts Ahead Of Earnings Report

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Despite a softer-than-anticipated deliveries report, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains the most promising company in the auto industry. Tesla's deliveries increased by 40% in 2022, and the company is on track to increase deliveries by another 37% this year. Moreover, Tesla

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
43.79K Followers

Victor Dergunov is an independent investor and author with 20 years experience. He preaches diversification and shares investment ideas across all market sectors. Victor aims to help readers build portfolios that perform well in all economic conditions.

He runs the investing group The Financial Prophet where he covers all market sectors and shares strategies for well-diversified investing. Features include: the All-Weather portfolio, trade alerts, technical analysis, daily reports with his latest updates, covered call strategies, and direct access in chat. Learn more.

Comments (10)

F
FunInvesting
Today, 2:01 PM
Premium
Comments (4.47K)
Tesla is severely overvalued....
Author needs to fully understand the fundamental valuation metric called
NPV of future cash inflows over a ten year period. This concept as it totally
applies to tesla has been explained in some of the best financial periodicals
printed currently..
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (2.17K)
Damn right Victor. Long
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 1:40 PM
Comments (2.99K)
Tesla is not suppose to be a car stock. Musk says energy will be the largest portion, FSD will be the largest portion, robots will be the largest portion.

He never says automobiles will be the largest portion
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (8.12K)
Good article Victor!
You’re always spot on!
N
Natturner1966
Today, 1:26 PM
Premium
Comments (3.85K)
Victor- I agree. But have you considered RIVN?
Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Today, 2:00 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.92K)
@Natturner1966 Yes, I think Rivian has the most potential out of the EV startups. Still, it’s no Tesla…
N
Natturner1966
Today, 2:03 PM
Premium
Comments (3.85K)
@Victor Dergunov

No, not yet. Long way to go.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 1:11 PM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.82K)
Tesla: The Only 'Growth Stock' I Need

Tesla: The Only 'Growth Stock' I Need
C
Cdoctator
Today, 12:59 PM
Premium
Comments (215)
It’s already 30% of my total portfolio, but I’m looking for opportunities to add more. The goal is 50%.
IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 12:53 PM
Premium
Comments (247)
I'm all in with $TSLL and some $TSLA, added yesterday lows.
