Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Catalent Remains Overvalued

Oct. 04, 2023 1:08 PM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)MRNA, PFE
Shock Exchange profile picture
Shock Exchange
13.14K Followers

Summary

  • Catalent, Inc.'s revenue and scale have suffered due to the decline in vaccine deliveries, particularly in its Biologics segment.
  • The company reported a 3% increase in revenue for the quarter-ended June 2023, but Biologics revenue was down 37% year-over-year.
  • Catalent's margins have weakened, with gross profit down 49% year-over-year and EBITDA down over 90% year-over-year.
  • Catalent trades at nearly 18x forward EBITDA. Catalent is overvalued, time to sell the stock.

Covid, health and medical test with black woman, nasal swab and doctor with patient, healthcare and face mask. Sample collection for PCR, diagnosis and health care, covid 19 compliance and safety.

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

What a difference a few years make. Amid the pandemic, Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was flying high, delivering beta to investors. Former President Trump's Operation Warp Speed created a frenzy to supply the world with COVID-19

This article was written by

Shock Exchange profile picture
Shock Exchange
13.14K Followers
The Shock Exchange has a B.A. in economics and MBA from a top 10 business school. He has over 10 years of M&A / corporate finance experience. Currently head the New York Shock Exchange, financial literacy program based in Brooklyn, NY.His book, "Shock Exchange: How Inner-City Kids From Brooklyn Predicted the Great Recession and the Pain Ahead", predicted pain ahead for the U.S. economy and financial markets.In 2014 the law firm of Kirby, McInerney, LLP brought a class action lawsuit against Molycorp, Inc. for "materially misleading statements" in its financial statements. Kirby, McInerney used investigative journalism from the Shock Exchange to buttress its case. That's the discipline the Shock Exchange brings to every situation he covers for SA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.