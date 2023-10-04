Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Phillips 66: Crack Spread Decline Lowers EPS Estimate By Over Two-Thirds (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 04, 2023 1:12 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)3 Comments
Summary

  • Refinery stocks, including Phillips 66, outperformed the energy sector during Q1 and Q2 due to the rise in gasoline prices compared to crude oil.
  • The recent sharp decline in the crack spread, a measure of refinery profit margins, suggests much lower Q4 profits for Phillips 66.
  • The increase in electric vehicle sales and potential decline in gasoline demand pose long-term risks for Phillips 66's refining business.
  • While I believe PSX may still have decent long-term potential, I must sharply revise my previous outlook based on the recent crack spread crash.

Over the past year, I have held a bullish view of refinery stocks, specifically Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Refineries have outperformed the energy sector due to the rise in the price of gasoline and other refined products compared

This article was written by

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Bruce Bohannon
Today, 1:58 PM
Complicated Business; huge CAPEX, bound by factors outside of business entity. Thanks for the work here.
kevn1111
Today, 1:50 PM
Low $80’s is where you buy this all day.

It is a cyclical stock. One that you trade. That trade May take a year or more or can happen in a couple months. But it is not a forever stock unless your goal is only the dividend. And that is fine at 1% rate but at 5% rates your real return is tiny.

So buy in $80’s, sell near $120 and collect dividend along the way.

If you do want to hold then I recommend selling covered calls around $120.

I would expect more downside as selling will result in more selling.

If/when in low $90’s you can nibble or what I like to do is sell puts in the mid $80’s.

This isn’t about achieving trades at exact tops or bottoms but being able h to o earn and generate alpha.

I pared my position in half last week. I then sold covered calls on remaining shares. I am fine not having a full position that I trade around as I can’t time tops and bottoms.

But I get oversized when in $80’s and undersized when near $120. Just this yr alone I have earned over $6/shr in selling covered calls on PSX.

I am retired. So I like the cashflow but realize that this one offers so many other opportunities than just a dividend.

It is commodity based and thus will always be cyclical. Invest/trade it as such.

Patience and Discipline.
Windy Hill
Today, 1:57 PM
@kevn1111 Agree. Sold a few 1/24 CCs @ $125 a while back. Small change but every little bit helps!
