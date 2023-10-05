Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy These 2 Magnificent Yields, Even If You Buy Nothing Else In October

Oct. 05, 2023 7:35 AM ETBCX, HQH3 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Seasonal changes can drive income higher in your portfolio.
  • Two excellent picks for the end of the year.
  • Caught a cold? Thank you for buying products that help yourself - and me!
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

hello October word abstrtact in wood type

marekuliasz/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored by Treading Softly

With nine-twelfths of the year over, we're marching quickly into the final period of the year. This often comes with lots of holidays and fun adventures for children – Halloween, Thanksgiving, Veterans Day, and Christmas are all right

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
105.96K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCX, HQH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

toddprof-LMT profile picture
toddprof-LMT
Today, 8:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (47)
Following primarily Rida's recommendations we've been investing in, now a total of 23 CEFs, since 8/2021, with small subset 4.xx%-ish of our total portfolio, just to diversify. And, the total balance (cost basis including dividends) is -12.5%. Feel like I'm paying myself, and losing. We'll hold for the long term and see if CEFs are anything but a complicated, questionably prudent, way to "pay yourself." Of course the goal is to have the CEFs keep paying out, even after they've paid all our investment back, with the current, mostly, +10% dividends, which would take less than 10 years. We'll see. As long as they don't issue shares on us, into oblivion, we should come out in the end with x% per month in free dividends forever. Even if only 5-6% after a total paydown, hey that's 5-6% free income, if it doesn't deterriorate over time. If 10% then of course, its a home run! Again, we'll see. Otherwise, we should've just bought something like a JNJ at 3.06%, gotten regular dividend raises, and held it instead of any CEF and saved yourself a lot of tracking and aggravation. Just paying yourself back is not an investment strategy, its an annuity.
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 7:47 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.12K)
Thanks for this article. Am a frustrated HQH long hoping that you’re right!
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 8:07 AM
Premium
Comments (2.31K)
@ChristopherSmith Your frustration can only be from the market price,right? I’ve watched it for a long time, going down, i wish I had some basis for feeling it’s close to bottom.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.