Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) AGP Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference

Oct. 04, 2023 12:40 PM ETSNDL Inc. (SNDL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.66K Followers

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) AGP Annual Virtual Cannabis Conference October 4, 2023 9:45 AM ET

Company Participants

David Klein - Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth Corp

Zach George - Chief Executive Officer, Sundial, Inc.

Steve Ruffini - Chief Financial Officer, Village Farms

Conference Call Participants

Aron Govil - AGP

Aron Govil

[Starts Abruptly] Cannabis Conference. Thanks for joining us. A lot of exciting news happening in the cannabis sector over the past couple of weeks. Welcome to see and I'm great -- thankful for us to have our panel here today. First one up, we have Canadian LPs opportunities within Canada, Globally and the U.S. So I'm very thankful to have our panelists today, we have David Klein, CEO of Canopy Growth; Zach George, CEO of SNDL, and Steve Ruffini, CFO of Village Farms. Thank you, the three of us for joining us today.

Before we get started, I'll kick it off to you if you want to add any particular remarks on yourselves in the company. So David, I'll kick it off to you first.

David Klein

Yes, Aaron, first of all, thanks for including me today. It is a really exciting time to be in cannabis and I look forward to the discussion we have today. So just quick background on Canopy. We've -- we were one of the early LPs in Canada. However, we've recently transformed ourselves into brand-led asset light cannabis business in Canada. We also own the STORZ & BICKEL flower vaporizer brand, which includes products like the Volcano and the Mighty. We have an international business, which is more opportunistic in nature, taking advantage of opportunities in Poland, Germany, and Australia.

And then we have a U.S. structure where our U.S. business sits under a holding structure and our U.S. companies include Wana Edibles, Jetty Vapes, and Acreage, which is a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.