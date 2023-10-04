Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PCF: A Good Diversifier For An Income Portfolio, But Distribution Appears Strained

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • High Income Securities Fund offers a remarkable 12.04% yield, but this high yield may indicate an expectation of future reduction.
  • The fund's portfolio consists of common equity securities issued by business development companies, which are quite rare to find in any closed-end fund.
  • The fund's distribution has been inconsistent in the past, and its ability to sustain its current distribution is uncertain.
  • Interest rates in the United States may stay high for longer than expected, which will limit the fund's potential to earn capital gains.
  • The fund is currently trading at a discount to NAV, but its lack of regular updates makes an exact valuation difficult.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Money growth

PM Images

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that has long been a fairly popular way for investors who desire income to obtain it. This is evidenced by the fund’s remarkable 12.04% yield at the current

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.25K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BRW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.