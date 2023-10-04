Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
More Shades Of 2007

Oct. 04, 2023 2:10 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, SPYKRE, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, DJI, NDX, COMP.IND, INDU, VIX, US10Y3 Comments
Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The yield on 10-Year Treasuries broke through the 4.8% mark for the first time since right before the Great Financial Crisis earlier this week.
  • In many ways, it is starting to feel like 2007 all over again, especially in the commercial real estate market.
  • These developments could have substantial ramifications for the overall equity markets as well as for the economy.
  • The reasons why I am banking on at least a 20% pullback in the S&P 500 from peak to trough are detailed in the paragraphs below.
Stressed businessman feeling desperate on crisis stock market, investment concept.

Nattakorn Maneerat

"In practical life we are compelled to follow what is most probable; in speculative thought we are compelled to follow truth." - Baruch Spinoza

There are plenty of nefarious phrases in the English language. One of my personal favorites

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
47.31K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of KRE, QQQ, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

t
tiffiny vanvorken
Today, 3:14 PM
Premium
Comments (452)
any hope for the bio-techs?
WYCO Researcher profile picture
WYCO Researcher
Today, 2:28 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (8.52K)
Interesting article-I think office REITS will drop sharply over the next 12 months - many rose this summer-they will be back to new lows soon. (BTW-thanks for including link to my unrealized loss articles-the losses might be even larger for 3Q because interest rates were higher on Sept 29 than on June 30).
