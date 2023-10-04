Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Duckhorn Portfolio: Near-Term Uncertainty Elevated With CEO Leaving

Oct. 04, 2023 2:44 PM ETThe Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)
GS Investing
Summary

  • NAPA reported strong financial results for 4Q23, surpassing consensus expectations with higher adjusted EPS and EBITDA.
  • The sudden CEO transition raises concerns about the company's future direction.
  • My recommendation remains a hold due to elevated near-term uncertainties, particularly stemming from the departure of the previous CEO.

Investment Action

I recommended a hold rating for The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) when I wrote about it the last time, as I believe the right time to invest is when the macroeconomic environment turns for the better, at

GS Investing
