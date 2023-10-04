Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Monero: Downgrading The Leading Privacy Coin

Oct. 04, 2023 2:20 PM ETMonero USD (XMR-USD)BTC-USD, ETH-USD
Summary

  • Monero's lack of programmable scripts prevents it from scaling in layers and reaching mass adoption.
  • The absence of ASIC resistance in Bitcoin doesn't hinder its decentralization, as miners seek out cheap power sources globally. This is probably a stronger decentralizing force anyway.
  • Monero's remaining strengths include privacy by default and a tail emission block reward.
  • Overall, XMR is a narrative call on a sudden prioritization of privacy. Otherwise, it is difficult to acquire and unlikely to outperform BTC. Holding a speculative, small position makes sense.

A type of bitcoin famous as monero coin in the middle of rock

VSFP/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months ago I published a comprehensive report on Monero (XMR-USD). If you read the whole thing and retained most of it, you'd have a good understanding of Monero on a deeper-than-surface level. This

This article was written by

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
840 Followers
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

