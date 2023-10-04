Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kellanova And WK Kellogg Co: 2 Radically Different, But Tasty, Companies

Oct. 04, 2023
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kellogg completed the separation of its North American cereal business, rebranding the majority of its assets as Kellanova and the North American business as WK Kellogg Co.
  • Kellanova focuses on snack products, with snacks representing 60% of overall revenue and annualized growth of 8%.
  • WK Kellogg Co, the North American cereal business, prioritizes margin expansion over growth and is trading at a discount compared to similar firms.
  • Both companies offer investors with distinct prospects, and both warrant optimism from the right kind of investor.
Keebler Foods Moving Jobs To Headquarters In Michigan

Scott Olson

October 2, 2023 ended up being a very interesting day for shareholders of food giant Kellogg. This is because, on that day, the management team at the company announced that the firm finally completed the separation of

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.73K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Comments (1)

josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 3:12 PM
Comments (5.65K)
I think the original K had too much debt and was mismanaged. So, likely now we have two mismanaged companies with at least one with too much debt.

Heck, PEP not only has snacks and cereals, but also food and beverages, and does fine.

PEP was interested in buying Hostess, so, might be interested in buying one of these.
